PatientNow® Software to Offer CoverWell by InjectSure® - A Pay-Per-Procedure Insurance for the Spa & Beauty Industries

CoverWell takes the worry away from procedures like: injections eyelash extensions Laser services and more!

New, Affordable, Opt-In Risk Management Solution Makes Businesses & Clients Co-Insureds and Eliminates the Threat of Lawsuits

We saw there was a need in the industry, so it made perfect sense to partner with a trusted and far-reaching company like PatientNow. We share the goal of offering clients confidence & peace of mind.” — Patrick Tighe

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CoverWell by InjectSure®, a revolutionary, new pay-per-procedure insurance, announces a partnership with PatientNow® – an all-encompassing practice management software system for the elective aesthetic services and the medispa industries. Activating this per-treatment insurance policy within the PatientNow platform is a seamless risk management solution that offers the software company’s clients a convenient way to protect their customers from possible yet unforeseen complications of aesthetic medical treatments, while eliminating lawsuits.

A CoverWell policy adds a nominal amount to the cost of a treatment and is paid for by the client. They receive insurance coverage for a full 30 days following their procedure, which provides up to $125,000 in corrective care in the event of medical complications. CoverWell policies are paid for at the time of service and the client and business become co-insureds, with no added cost to the business. Lawsuits are eliminated through the insurer and insured electing the CoverWell policy in its place. CoverWell is backed by Universal Casualty and Inter Insurance Agency Services, Ltd. in all 50 states.

This simple, affordable insurance product was meticulously developed over eight years by personal injury attorney, Patrick Tighe, and board-certified plastic surgeon, Daniel Kapp, M.D., who saw both patients and businesses suffer as a result of medical complications from aesthetic procedures.

“We saw there was a need in the industry, so it made perfect sense to partner with a trusted and far-reaching company like PatientNow,” explains Tighe. “We share the goal of offering clients confidence and peace of mind while choosing a range of procedures from eyelash extensions to injectables…from IV therapies to body contouring.

“Before CoverWell there was only one option for remediation in the rare cases when complications arose,” continues Tighe. “Sue the establishment and wait up to two years for the suit to be tried and settled, which most often results in pain and suffering to the client, a lost customer and a serious chance of reputational damage to the business. Meanwhile, patients had to find another practitioner and pay out of pocket for any needed repairs or treatment.”

Now besides offering EMR (electronic medical records), CRM (customer relationship management software), marketing solutions, photo management software, integrated payments, patient retention tools, PatientNow’s software will include an electronic opt-in choice to activate CoverWell protection within the software.

ABOUT PATIENTNOW

Established nearly two decades ago, PatientNow is an all-encompassing software & marketing system designed to run and manage aesthetic and wellness clinics from end-to-end to help them attract, convert and retain more patients profitably. From initial contact through delivery of services, PatientNow tracks and documents every step including: lead management, reputation management, automated follow-up communication, scheduling, patient portal, photo management, inventory management, consultation tools, retention tools, membership programs, patient financing and more. For Information: 800-436-3150 or http://www.patientnow.com

###