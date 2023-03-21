ACC Announces GlobalChem Pre-Conference Webinar on EPA’s Central Data Exchange (CDX)

WASHINGTON (March 21, 2023) – The American Chemistry Council (ACC) is excited to announce an exclusive webinar with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) staff spotlighting recent and planned updates to the EPA’s Central Data Exchange (CDX). The preconference webinar is limited to those registered to attend the 36th Annual Global Chemical Regulations Conference and Exhibition (GlobalChem) and will take place on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

GlobalChem registrants will be provided with an overview of some of the recent changes to the CDX environment and learn best practices for several aspects related to the upcoming Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Procedural Rule. GlobalChem attendees will hear directly from EPA as they share tips and tricks for navigating the CDX system and upcoming improvements.

The preconference CDX webinar was just added to the GlobalChem conference schedule and will take place on Tuesday, March 28, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm EDT.

Following the webinar, all GlobalChem attendees can meet with members of the EPA’s Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT) Technical Team at their exhibition booth on Tuesday, April 4. CDX experts will be on hand in the GlobalChem Exhibit Hall to walk attendees through demonstrations, answer questions, and have one-on-one interactions with CDX users.

GlobalChem is the industry's premier conference on chemicals management and regulatory policy. Coupled with the GlobalChem Exhibition and pre-conference workshops, this annual gathering of industry professionals offers a valuable opportunity to examine recent developments in domestic and global chemicals management policy and EPA’s continued implementation of the 2016 amendments to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). With GlobalChem returning to an in-person format, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and reconnect with leaders and experts in chemical regulation.

“We’re thrilled to announce the CDX webinar and the opportunity to provide GlobalChem participants with tips and practices for using the CDX platform for TSCA reporting requirements,” said Dr. Kimberly Wise White, ACC’s Vice President for Regulatory and Scientific Affairs. “I want to thank EPA leadership and OPPT’s Technical Team for their participation and willingness to provide GlobalChem attendees with a deep-dive demonstration and direct one-on-one engagement on the CDX platform.”

The 2023 agenda includes presentations and breakout sessions on risk management under TSCA; tiered data collection and tiered testing; risk communication; the New Chemicals Collaborative Research Program (NCCRP); environmental justice and air quality monitoring; global data sharing and much more. The theme for this year’s GlobalChem Conference is “The Changing Landscape of Chemicals Management: Exploring Risks & Opportunities.”

Beveridge & Diamond PC is the principal sponsor of 2023 GlobalChem Conference and Chemical Watch is the media sponsor.

To learn more about the conference agenda and to register, please visit the GlobalChem website. All members of the media are invited to request credentials by registering here.

For a deeper dive into TSCA and chemicals management policies, please visit ACC’s TSCA webpage.