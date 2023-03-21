Inclusive Play for all children of all disabilities – we celebrate the Grand Reopening of Carter’s Play Place on Friday at their new location on March 24, 2023

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Play Beyond Boundaries1021 Kendall Court Westfield, IN 46074Contact Information:Carrie Tackett www.cartersplayplace.com 317-699-3823 On Instagram: @Cartersplayplacecarrie@cartersplayplace.com On Facebook: CartersplayplaceGrand Opening of Carter’s Play PlaceInclusive Play for all children of all disabilities – we celebrate the Grand Reopening of Carter’s Play Place!The press and public are invited to the Grand Opening of Carter’s Play Place on Friday at their new location on March 24, 2023.Join us from the celebration from 11:00am and 4:00pm with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:20am. Guests will be treated to free admission and activities including face painting, caricature artist, live music and more. Gift bags will be offered to the first 50 children. Child-friendly food from Quack Daddy Doughnuts and Just In Time food truck will be available for purchase. There will also be a coffee truck for the adults.“Inclusion and belonging always have - and always will be - the heart of Carter’s Play Place. Opening the new facility is a dream come true for me and for our team!”– Carmela Toler, CEO of LEL Home Services, parent company of Carter’s Play Place.Carter’s Play Place was born out of seeing a void in our local community for a truly inclusive play place for kids with all abilities. We are committed in creating a great atmosphere for both children and adults to be themselves in a warm, supportive environment. Come play with us!