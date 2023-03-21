Secretary of Lawn Care Service Charged in State Tax Case

Raleigh, N.C.

A Stanfield businesswoman was arrested Monday, March 20, 2023, on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Lisa Rivers Cline, 51, was charged with eleven counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Indictments allege that Cline, secretary and responsible person of C&S Lawn Service, Inc., aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use approximately $124,977 in State Withholding Tax during the period of May 1, 2011, through December 31, 2021. During this time, Cline was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina Withholding Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Cline appeared before a Stanly County magistrate and was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. A first appearance is scheduled for April 3, 2023, in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Cline resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigation Division in Raleigh.

