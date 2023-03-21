Yashoda Hospitals First in India and Asia to Perform Diagnostic Bronchoscopy with LungVision AI-Driven Intraoperative CT Imaging

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative CT imaging, announced that the interventional pulmonology team at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, India performed their first diagnostic bronchoscopy procedure using the LungVision™ system for navigation and intraoperative imaging and, in so doing, became the first in both India and Asia to offer LungVision™ advanced imaging to their patients.

"Lung Vision™ is the most convenient imaging platform for early diagnosis of lung nodules," says Dr. Hari Kishan Gonuguntla, Pulmonologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, India. "The easy workflow and short learning curve reduces procedure time, making it my imaging modality of choice for peripheral lung nodule diagnosis."

Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ System uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform X-ray images from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative CT scans. This empowers bronchoscopists to biopsy from smaller, more difficult-to-access lung lesions at an earlier stage, thus maximizing the likelihood of an early diagnosis for potential lung cancer patients and improving odds for survival1.

"Yashoda Hospital's first LungVision™ case is a critical step in democratizing access to innovative imaging technology for India's nearly 1.4 billion residents and will empower pulmonologists to diagnose lung patients more accurately at an earlier stage2," says David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "We are very excited to celebrate the first patient to benefit from LungVision™ in India and look forward to continuing our partnership with Yashoda Hospitals to revolutionize lung cancer care in their communities."

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative CT imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, will enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more

About Yashoda Hospitals

Since three decades, Yashoda Group of Hospitals has been providing quality healthcare for the people in their diverse medical needs. Under astute leadership and strong management, Yashoda Group of Hospitals has evolved as a center of excellence in medicine providing the highest quality standards of medical treatment to all sections of the society. Yashoda Hospitals proudly offers sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic care in virtually every specialty and subspecialty of medicine and surgery.

