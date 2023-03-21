Submit Release
International Center for Peace Studies Hosts Discussion on Kashmir at the National Press Club

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Center for Peace Studies is hosting a panel discussion: Kashmir - From Turmoil to Transformation: perspectives from the ground, on March 23 from 1-3 pm at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. 

The panelists include Mr. Mir Junaid, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party, and Mr. Touseef Raina, President of the Municipal Council of Baramulla in J&K. Mr. Se Hoon Kim, a columnist with the Sunday Guardian, will moderate the discussion. A Q&A session will follow the discussion. The event will also be live-streamed. 

Registration is required for in person attendance https://bit.ly/3JqakwS

Mr. Junaid was the President of the National Students Union of India. He made Kashmir University the first non-renewable energy base in Kashmir under the Solar Mission Policy of India. He founded the J&K workers party and the Center for Inclusive and Sustainable Development. Mr. Junaid is the author of "Naya Jammu & Kashmir: Journey till Now" and "Redefining the Indian Side."

Mr. Raina is a young policy advocate with over ten years of experience in political activism. He co-founded the youth-led think tank JK Policy Institute and is the founder of the advocacy group Global Youth Foundation (GYF). He served as an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir AIMA association, convening dialogues between clerics of Kashmir. 

The International Center for Peace Studies (ICPS) was started in 1993. The main aim of the Centre is to undertake research, organize conferences, provide a platform for debates and discussions, and disseminate the findings through its publications as widely as possible, aimed at building a community of like-minded scholars, experts, academics, and social activists engaged in constructive discussions and discourse on themes relating to peace and reconciliation. The Center works toward making the world a safer and more secure place to live in, by ensuring intercultural understanding and harmony . The Center has an Advisory Board of eminent experts, policymakers, academics, Vice Chancellors, former diplomats, administrators, and reputed Journalists.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-center-for-peace-studies-hosts-discussion-on-kashmir-at-the-national-press-club-301777895.html

SOURCE International Center for Peace Studies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


