How Melissa Joan Hart Gets Relief for Her Dry Eyes

MISSION, Kan., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Whether Melissa Joan Hart is on set directing her latest movie, recording an episode of her podcast or driving her kids to school, she is always on the move. When she first began experiencing dry, irritated eyes, she wasn't sure how to relieve her symptoms. However, after a recommendation from her friend, she learned there was a line of eye lubricant products designed to relieve dry eye symptoms of eye dryness, burning, itching and discomfort.

"My eyes get dry and irritated, especially during long days on set when I'm spending hours staring at monitors," Hart said. "I learned I am one of 35 million people in the United States who experience dry eyes. I didn't know how I could find relief – until I discovered Refresh."

Hart is teaming up with Allergan, an AbbVie company, to share her experience using the number one doctor-recommended family of products. The Refresh line was developed from more than 30 years of dedicated eye research and includes artificial tears, ointments and gel drops to relieve symptoms of eye dryness. The drops offer fast-acting relief for a wide range of individuals based on their symptoms and severity levels, including products for daytime, nighttime and anytime use.

"Many people experience eye dryness for many reasons and have different needs, which is why I like that the Refresh portfolio has several different products that offer fast-acting relief for a wide range of individuals," Hart said. "Right now, I use Optive Mega-3 and Relieve PF Multidose to relieve my eye dryness and prevent further irritation. There's a great tool on the Refresh website to help you figure out which product may be right for you."

Hart continued, "Refresh has quickly become a part of my daily routine, on and off set. I have a few bottles tucked away in different rooms around the house and in my purse to use throughout the day. I don't leave the house without them."

Refresh eye drops can be found at all major retailers and online. Learn more at refreshbrand.com and take the quiz to see which product may help relieve your symptoms.

Use only as directed. For US consumers only.

