CAGW Names Senator Bernie Sanders March 2023 Porker of the Month

Today, Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) named Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) our March 2023 Porker of the Month for declaring that "education from child care to graduate school is a human right. It should be free for all."

Article 26 of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights says, "Education shall be free, at least in the elementary and fundamental stages." Sen. Sanders is going far beyond even the United Nations definition of education as a human right. And he not only thinks free education is a human right, but also housing, a clean environment, healthcare, and jobs. His many years of coming up with expensive ideas and proposals, like his $60 trillion "progressive" agenda, have led to him being named CAGW's Porker of the Month three times, including today.

CAGW President Tom Schatz said, "It's no surprise that Sen. Sanders does not care about taxpayers. While the Biden administration is calling for student loan forgiveness, which is expensive enough on its own, Sen. Sanders wants all levels of education to be free for everyone. His ‘human rights' would be costly to taxpayers, exacerbate inflation, and substantially increase the size, scope, and power of the federal government to move the U.S. closer to becoming a socialist country. For his continued support of excessive spending and government giveaways, Sen. Sanders is an obvious choice for CAGW's March 2023 Porker of the Month."

Citizens Against Government Waste is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government. For more than two decades, Porker of the Month is a dubious honor given to lawmakers and government officials who have shown a blatant disregard for the taxpayers.

