Unprecedented: AI & PitchDecks gain 5M-50M in funding and pastor fired over controversy

The sudden spike in demand for venture capital pitch decks arrives in the same week as the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank, SVB and according to Innovation Pastor and PitchDeck specialist, "the demand only seems to be increasing."

Innovation Pastor, Larry Lundstrom works remotely from the hill country of Central Arkansas creating PitchDecks that bring in 5M-50M in capital investment.

Since March 10, 2023, just in the last ten days, Larry Lundstrom, Arkansas based pastor and designer has received 15 pitch deck requests, and more than 20 bookings with CEO’s/Founders for consultation to review venture capital presentation decks in the hopes of landing an angel investor. And this is for companies like GoCajunNavy.org, Chime.com, SpaceX, LoadSmith.com, JoinFud.com and more.

The sudden spike in demand for venture capital pitch decks arrives in the same week as the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank, SVB and according to one PitchDeck designer, “The demand for PitchDecks seems to be increasing. This is encouraging news for small creative firms who understand the start-up venture and seed funding conversation. “

With .AI tools like tome.app and Open.ai, Larry shares, “I can pull together a deck in half of that time. These new AI tools have made my creative process more efficient. I spend more time on the facets of my work that make the most difference to my client or audience. I now charge between $2,000 - $2,500 for a deck and I make three to four per week.” Samples of PitchDecks and insightful how to videos also at LundCreate.com.

.AI has been controversial to say the least. The use of it for creative work and now apparently in ministry as well. In a turn of events, members of the church where Larry is the pastor caused a major disruption and debate around is .AI evil or is it appropriate for a minister or pastor to be using it? Then along with other unfounded accusations around the new tech led to a team of leaders firing their pastor. This conversation is just unfolding and likely to engage many in the religious and tech community.

And, possibly a glimmer of hope in the current marketplace, venture capitalists and angel investors are actively taking requests to meet with start-ups that can answer the “Why this product/service?” “Why now?” question. Through the recent demand and delivery of decks using .AI, Larry has been able to connect five start-ups with investors and angel investors over the last 7 days alone.

Image Above: Video walkthrough for how the SpaceX PitchDeck was created using Tome.app. Available at LundCreate.com. Link: https://lundcreate.com/2023/02/28/walk-through-video-for-spacex-starlink-pitchdeck-creation/

PitchDeck Projects & Revenue Generated

- Chime.com Online Banking — Tech Strategy Pitch Deck — Raised 50M in 2022-2023

- SpaceX/Starlink PitchDeck — 1M project in remote Alaska 2021

- GoCajunNavy.org Ground Force PitchDeck — Goal 5M in Funding 2023

- LoadSmith.com PitchDeck — Goal 50M in Funding 2023-2024

- RidgeView Residential Development, West DesMoines, Iowa PitchDeck — Goal 4M in Funding 2023

By LundStudio, Larry Lundstrom, media@lundcreate.com, 512.567.5225

Media Contact

LundCreate.com / GiveThemHeaven.org

Larry W Lundstrom

5125675225

United States