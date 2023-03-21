Site selection begins for new $750M Downtown Fresno courthouse

The Judicial Council of California approved the replacement of the nearly 60-year-old main Downtown Fresno courthouse. The state budget includes $749 million for the facility. A project advisory group is currently in the site-selection phase.
Mar 17, 2023
