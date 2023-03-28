Author Alexandra J. Kuisis Shares her Truth in Forthcoming Memoir

International Book Awards Finalist and Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite: Truth Matters, Love Wins Inspires and Moves Readers
Kuisis is a brave narrator who faced an unthinkable situation and allowed love to triumph.”
— Sara Connell, bestselling author of Bringing in Finn
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexandra Kuisis lived a fulfilling life as an early childhood educator turned health coach in Denver, Colorado with her husband until September 1, 2016 when her doorbell rang. She was delivered news that would forever change her life: she was under arrest for seven felony crimes that she did not commit. Kuisis, a brave storyteller, shares the intimate details of each event that unfolded as well as her accompanying thoughts and emotions. Through powerful prose and personal accounts, Truth Matters, Love Wins tells the story of Kuisis’ fight for her truth to be believed.
Kuisis recounts her experience in its entirety, beginning with the day the police showed up at her door all the way through her healing process following the conclusion of her case. This story sheds light on the slanted criminal justice system, and highlights Kuisis’ persistent fight and commitment to the truth. The central theme throughout her story: Being brave enough to stand in your truth.
Delivered with raw emotion and eloquence, Kuisis’ story is a testament to faith, love and personal growth prevailing in the face of injustice.
Excerpt from the book:
“Having the truth on my side only matters if I’m willing to stand up for it, love wins every time when I’m patient enough to let it, and karma doesn’t miss a single beat.”
Truth Matters, Love Wins: A Memoir of Choosing Faith over Fear in the Face of False Accusations is published by Muse Literary and will be published on April 4, 2023.
