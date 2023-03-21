Luminar Technologies Shareholder Alert: Johnson Fistel Urges Shareholders to Contact the Firm Regarding Class Action Investigation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) ("Luminar" or the "Company") investors' losses may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? Media sources reported on or around March 17, 2023, that Lidwave, a semiconductor developer, had accused Luminar of trying to pass off a Lidwave chip as its technology. This came after Luminar displayed an image of the processor at an investor conference and on its website. As a result, Lidwave threatened Luminar with legal action, prompting the latter to remove the disputed images from its investor presentation and website. Following this news, Luminar's stock price dropped by $0.68 per share or 8.02% to close at $7.80 per share on March 20, 2023.

