March 22 Day of Giving seeks support for WVU Tech students and scholarships

The WVU Day of Giving challenges alumni, faculty, staff and friends of WVU Tech to donate to Tech's scholarship and student need funds.

WVU Day of Giving is Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The 24-hour fundraising campaign is a chance for donors across the WVU system to support the departments and programs that matter to them.

Making a donation during the Day of Giving helps to unlock matching funds and other challenges, which make help make donors’ contributions have an even bigger impact. This year, a challenge from Jarrett Construction Services has pledged a $25,000 gift to support WVU Tech. That gift is unlocked during the Day of Giving once 50 gifts (of $5 or more each) are received through the online giving site on March 22.

John Jarrett, ’84, is the founder of Jarrett Construction Services.

“We are blessed to be able to give to WVU Tech. Supporting the Construction Management program, in particular, is easy to do as it helps support my firm as well as the local and regional construction industry. I suggest that people pick what means the most to them and give on March 22 to help build West Virginia,” said Jarrett.

This year, WVU Tech is seeking donations for the William Benn Student Success Fund, the Golden Bear Athletics General Fund, and the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association General Fund.

The student success fund has been renamed this year to the William Benn Student Success Fund to honor the legacy of Golden Bear veteran William “Bill” Benn. Benn was a student at WVU Tech in the 1960s and had to take a hiatus from his studies due to financial concerns. He enlisted in the military to save money so he could return to school but tragically lost his life in Vietnam before he was able to do so. Donations to this fund will help bridge the gap for current and future Golden Bears to complete their degrees.

“We are delighted, grateful and very proud that the William P. Benn Student Success Fund has been established at WVU Tech,” says Benn’s family. “This is a fitting tribute, not only to honor the fulfillment of his obligation as an American and paying the ultimate sacrifice for his country, but also for how he lived his short life with respect and dignity. We hope this fund enables students to pursue their educational dreams without interruption, achieve their professional goals and become productive members of society.”

Donations to the Golden Bear Athletics General Fund will help support student-athletes in Tech’s 18 athletics teams.

“As a small college athletics program, we are always trying to find ways to provide the best experience for all WVU Tech student-athletes. The support of Golden Bear donors and partners allows us to stretch our resources just a bit further and makes positive impacts toward fulfilling our university mission. I’d like to let all of our donors and partners know just how much we appreciate their support,” says Kenny Howell, Director of Athletics at WVU Tech.

The Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association General Fund will support the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association (TGBAA) to help pay it forward for other Golden Bears. TGBAA supports student needs, scholarships, mentorship programs, and many other activities on campus that benefit students both past and present.

Mike Fry, President of TGBAA, echoes Howell’s sentiment.

“The Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association is committed to supporting students and enhancing their experience at WVU Tech. Donations to the TGBAA general fund are used to support numerous initiatives, programs, and events at Tech for students and alumni. Any contributions to TGBAA will help us be able to continue to support these important activities for the Golden Bear family,” Fry says.

The benefit of donating to WVU Tech on the WVU Day of Giving features several challenges that boost donors' gifts. These challenges have funding attached to them, and if those challenges are met, an additional donation is made.

Visit WVU Tech's Day of Giving site to donate on March 22. Find other university-wide matches and challenges here.