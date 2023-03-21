Participation in the opening ceremony of the Exhibition "Tajikistan's development story" at the UN Headquarters

TAJIKISTAN, March 21 - On March 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took part and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Exhibition "Tajikistan's development story", which took place on the sidelines of the "United Nations Water Conference - 2023" at the Headquarters of the United Nations in New York.

The opening ceremony was attended by Chief of the Office of the UN Secretary-General Earle Courtenay Rattray, country ambassadors, official representatives of UN member states, as well as other participants of the UN Water Conference - 2023.

In his speech, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, welcomed all the participants of the event, high-ranking representatives of countries and international organizations at the exhibition of Tajikistan, and expressed gratitude to the United Nations institutions for their cooperation in organizing this event.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, spoke about the history of the adoption of the Declaration of State Independence in Tajikistan and the efforts of the Tajik people during the independence period on the path to restoring peace and stability, and economic development.

It was noted with satisfaction that at present Tajikistan, with firm determination and good intentions, is taking steady steps towards continuous development and strengthening the foundations of its democratic, legal and secular state in an atmosphere of peace and stability, respect for political pluralism, consensus and national unity.

The purpose of organizing the exhibition is to present samples of important periods in the history of the Tajik statehood, rich and ancient culture, beautiful and unique nature of the state, rich natural resources, tourism opportunities, historical monuments, arts, crafts and architecture of the civilized Tajik people.

During his speech, the Head of State also expressed his opinion on the mutually beneficial cooperation of Tajikistan with authoritative regional and international organizations, the proposal of creative initiatives of our country to solve water and climate problems, and cooperation in combating the threats and dangers of the modern world.

The Chief of the Office of the UN Secretary General, Mr. Earle Courtenay Rattray, also spoke at the exhibition.

After the completion of the speeches, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the guests visited the Exhibition “Tajikistan's development story” and a virtual stand.