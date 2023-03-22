Submit Release
Gaby Guha from Model to Mogul

Gaby Guha well known as former winner of Miss Europe 2020 becomes a fashion mogul and entrepreneur

Self improvement and consistency are the secrets to someone's Success.”
— says Gaby Guha
DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaby Guha well known as the former Miss Europe 2020 and french fashion model has made a name for herself after her striving fashion career.

In fact she worked for prestigious brands such as Chaumet, Elie Saab, Triumph Lingerie, L'Oreal and many more. Been present on Paris, Milan, London Fashion Weeks, made magazine covers and billboards. To finally get fame after winning Miss Europe in March 2020 diffused on MTV Lebanon.

Based on her own experience with Beauty, She created the All-in-one beauty space called " Gaby Beauty Salon" located in the center of the vibrant city Dubai, designed to enhance Woman beauty in an elegant and feminine atmosphere. This studio offers a large range of services at affordable prices.

This entire startup has been self-funded by the Business woman. After a rapid success, Gaby decides to expand her business activities to Real Estate. Focusing on the Dubai Touristic Market, she started owning properties around Dubai. As we can see on the portfolio of G Luxe Design, her real estate company specialized in modern Interior Design and short rental property investment.

When it comes to her Business, she's found success by centering her own expertise. "Everything I do has been based on using my own life experience, awareness, market demand I can feel around me. I always been involved in beauty or style, and I try to improve constantly. That's is my force. Later on being surrounded by a very efficient work team is the key. "

