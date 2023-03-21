HealthEquity Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Ended January 31, 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Highlights of the fiscal year include:



Revenue of $861.7 million, an increase of 14% compared to $756.6 million in FY22.

Net loss of $26.1 million, compared to $44.3 million in FY22, with non-GAAP net income of $114.5 million, compared to $110.2 million in FY22.

Net loss per diluted share of $0.31, compared to $0.53 in FY22, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.36, compared to $1.33 in FY22.

Adjusted EBITDA of $272.3 million, an increase of 15% compared to $236.0 million in FY22.

8.0 million HSAs, an increase of 11% compared to FY22.

Total HSA Assets of $22.1 billion, an increase of 13% compared to FY22.

14.9 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 4% compared to FY22.

Highlights of the fourth quarter include:

Revenue of $233.8 million, an increase of 15% compared to $203.3 million in Q4 FY22.

Net loss of $0.2 million, compared to $32.8 million in Q4 FY22, with non-GAAP net income of $31.3 million, compared to $17.0 million in Q4 FY22.

Net loss per diluted share of less than one cent, compared to $0.39 in Q4 FY22, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.37, compared to $0.20 in Q4 FY22.

Adjusted EBITDA of $73.6 million, an increase of 46% compared to $50.4 million in Q4 FY22.

DRAPER, Utah, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest health savings account (“HSA”) custodian, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

“Team Purple closed out fiscal 2023 in record fashion with its best year of new HSAs from sales, its highest ever HSAs, HSA Assets, and Total Accounts, and record revenue and Adjusted EBITDA,” said Jon Kessler, HealthEquity President and CEO. “In fiscal 2023, HealthEquity became the largest HSA custodian measured by both accounts and HSA Assets. In fiscal 2024, we believe we are strongly positioned to continue to outpace overall market growth, substantially improve profit margins, and execute on our vision to help our members more fully connect health and wealth.”

Fiscal year financial results

Revenue for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 was $861.7 million, an increase of 14% compared to $756.6 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022. Revenue this year included: service revenue of $430.2 million, custodial revenue of $283.1 million, and interchange revenue of $148.4 million.

HealthEquity reported a net loss of $26.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $114.5 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023. The Company reported a net loss of $44.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $110.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $272.3 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, an increase of 15% compared to $236.0 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was 32% of revenue, compared to 31% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

As of January 31, 2023, HealthEquity had $254.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and $925.3 million of outstanding debt, net of issuance costs. This compares to $225.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $930.8 million of outstanding debt as of January 31, 2022.

Fourth quarter financial results

Revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2023 was $233.8 million, an increase of 15% compared to $203.3 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2022. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $114.2 million, custodial revenue of $83.5 million, and interchange revenue of $36.1 million.

HealthEquity reported a net loss of $0.2 million, or less than one cent per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $31.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2023. The Company reported a net loss of $32.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $17.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $73.6 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2023, an increase of 46% compared to $50.4 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was 31% of revenue, compared to 25% for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2022.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of January 31, 2023 were approximately 8.0 million, an increase of 11% year over year, including 541,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 19% year over year. Total Accounts as of January 31, 2023 were 14.9 million, including 6.9 million other consumer-directed benefits (“CDBs”).

Total HSA Assets as of January 31, 2023 were $22.1 billion, an increase of 13% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $14.2 billion of HSA cash and $7.9 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.9 billion as of January 31, 2023.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, management expects revenues of $960 million to $975 million. Its outlook for net income is between $0 and $11 million, resulting in net income of $0.00 to $0.13 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $152 million and $163 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.74 to $1.87 (based on an estimated 87 million weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $320 million to $335 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 to discuss the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID “HealthEquity, Inc. call.” A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 14 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged health savings accounts and other consumer-directed benefits;

our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;

our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of recent and future acquisitions with our business successfully;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

the impact of societal and economic changes arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its operations and its financial results;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems and successfully manage our growth;

our ability to protect our brand and other intellectual property rights; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value) January 31, 2023 January 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 254,266 $ 225,414 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,989 and $6,228 as of January 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 96,835 87,428 Other current assets 31,792 38,495 Total current assets 382,893 351,337 Property and equipment, net 12,862 23,372 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,461 63,613 Intangible assets, net 936,359 973,137 Goodwill 1,648,145 1,645,836 Other assets 52,180 49,807 Total assets $ 3,088,900 $ 3,107,102 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,899 $ 27,541 Accrued compensation 45,835 47,136 Accrued liabilities 43,668 57,589 Current portion of long-term debt 17,500 8,750 Operating lease liabilities 10,159 12,171 Total current liabilities 131,061 153,187 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 907,838 922,077 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 58,988 65,232 Other long-term liabilities 12,708 14,185 Deferred tax liability 82,665 99,846 Total long-term liabilities 1,062,199 1,101,340 Total liabilities 1,193,260 1,254,527 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2023 and 2022 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 84,758 and 83,780 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,745,716 1,676,508 Accumulated earnings 149,916 176,059 Total stockholders’ equity 1,895,640 1,852,575 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,088,900 $ 3,107,102





HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss (unaudited)

Three months ended January 31,

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Service revenue $ 114,234 $ 112,461 $ 430,196 $ 426,910 Custodial revenue 83,506 58,057 283,112 202,817 Interchange revenue 36,101 32,779 148,440 126,829 Total revenue 233,841 203,297 861,748 756,556 Cost of revenue Service costs 85,079 86,119 317,360 290,302 Custodial costs 8,558 6,300 29,101 21,867 Interchange costs 5,956 5,579 25,196 20,681 Total cost of revenue 99,593 97,998 371,657 332,850 Gross profit 134,248 105,299 490,091 423,706 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 19,201 16,317 68,849 58,605 Technology and development 52,722 45,927 193,375 157,364 General and administrative 20,833 20,876 95,628 84,379 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,166 23,046 94,586 82,791 Merger integration 5,110 26,383 28,596 64,805 Total operating expenses 121,032 132,549 481,034 447,944 Income (loss) from operations 13,216 (27,250 ) 9,057 (24,238 ) Other expense Interest expense (14,305 ) (10,748 ) (48,424 ) (36,572 ) Other income (expense), net 1,097 (5,767 ) 1,271 (5,931 ) Total other expense (13,208 ) (16,515 ) (47,153 ) (42,503 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 8 (43,765 ) (38,096 ) (66,741 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 217 (10,947 ) (11,953 ) (22,452 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (209 ) $ (32,818 ) $ (26,143 ) $ (44,289 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.39 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.53 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.39 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.53 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 84,718 83,708 84,442 83,133 Diluted 84,718 83,708 84,442 83,133





HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands) 2023 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (26,143 ) $ (44,289 ) $ 8,834 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 161,201 137,188 115,904 Stock-based compensation 62,614 52,750 42,863 Impairment of right-of-use assets — 11,246 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,261 4,448 5,102 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 4,049 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (2,147 ) — Gains on equity securities — (1,677 ) — Other non-cash items 268 1,232 1,753 Deferred taxes (17,181 ) (23,430 ) (5,132 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,570 ) (11,204 ) (413 ) Other assets 4,620 7,464 (24,839 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,244 15,235 11,150 Accrued compensation (1,282 ) (3,657 ) 771 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (26,673 ) (2,178 ) 30,422 Operating lease liabilities, non-current (7,232 ) (9,412 ) (10,803 ) Other long-term liabilities (1,477 ) 5,377 6,007 Net cash provided by operating activities 150,650 140,995 181,619 Cash flows from investing activities: Business combinations, net of cash acquired — (504,533 ) — Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (45,173 ) (62,708 ) (51,500 ) Acquisitions of HSA portfolios (70,583 ) (65,465 ) (32,371 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,371 ) (8,908 ) (13,093 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities — 2,367 — Net cash used in investing activities (119,127 ) (639,247 ) (96,964 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (8,750 ) (1,003,125 ) (239,063 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — 950,000 — Payment of debt issuance costs — (11,920 ) — Proceeds from follow-on equity offering, net of payments for offering costs — 456,640 286,779 Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net (603 ) (486 ) (3,862 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 6,682 9,754 8,568 Payment of contingent consideration — (6,000 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,671 ) 394,863 52,422 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 28,852 (103,389 ) 137,077 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 225,414 328,803 191,726 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 254,266 $ 225,414 $ 328,803





HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands) 2023 2022 2021 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 43,570 $ 16,107 $ 27,686 Income tax payments (refunds), net 1,526 (5,632 ) (6,022 ) Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 3,595 4,640 1,930 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 69 1,414 160 Acquisitions of HSA portfolios included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities — 1,692 — Decrease (increase) in goodwill due to measurement period adjustments, net (2,309 ) 19 5,438 Exercise of common stock options receivable 382 470 1,478





Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is as follows:

Three months ended January 31, Year ended January 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 3,759 $ 2,711 $ 14,426 $ 11,258 Sales and marketing 2,685 1,324 9,821 7,001 Technology and development 3,440 2,968 13,828 13,132 General and administrative 2,420 4,047 24,539 21,359 Other expense, net — — — 342 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 12,304 $ 11,050 $ 62,614 $ 53,092





Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) January 31, 2023 January 31, 2022 % Change HSAs 7,984 7,207 11 % New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 445 472 (6 )% New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 971 918 6 % New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date 90 740 (88 )% HSAs with investments 541 455 19 % CDBs 6,933 7,192 (4 )% Total Accounts 14,917 14,399 4 % Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 14,677 14,326 2 % Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 14,531 13,450 8 %





HSA assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) January 31, 2023 January 31, 2022 % Change HSA cash $ 14,199 $ 12,943 10 % HSA investments 7,947 6,675 19 % Total HSA Assets 22,146 19,618 13 % Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date 13,049 10,579 23 % Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date 13,375 12,118 10 %





Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) January 31, 2023 January 31, 2022 % Change Client-held funds $ 901 $ 897 0 % Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date 827 842 (2 )% Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date 809 822 (2 )%





Net loss reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three months ended January 31,

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (209 ) $ (32,818 ) $ (26,143 ) $ (44,289 ) Interest income (1,179 ) (82 ) (1,763 ) (1,501 ) Interest expense 14,305 10,748 48,424 36,572 Income tax provision (benefit) 217 (10,947 ) (11,953 ) (22,452 ) Depreciation and amortization 17,309 15,778 66,615 54,397 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,166 23,046 94,586 82,791 Stock-based compensation expense 12,304 11,050 62,614 52,750 Merger integration expenses 5,110 26,383 28,596 64,805 Acquisition costs (1) — 5,915 53 10,832 Gain on equity securities — (15 ) — (1,692 ) Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 1,137 861 4,393 4,326 Costs associated with unused office space 1,170 — 4,958 — Other 278 520 1,968 (524 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,608 $ 50,439 $ 272,348 $ 236,015

(1) For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, acquisition costs included $0.3 million of stock-based compensation expense.





Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions) January 31, 2024 Net income $0 - 11 Interest income (7) Interest expense 57 Income tax provision 0 - 4 Depreciation and amortization 61 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 93 Stock-based compensation expense 88 Merger integration expenses 17 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 5 Costs associated with unused office space 4 Other expense 2 Adjusted EBITDA $320 - 335





Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended January 31,

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (209 ) $ (32,818 ) $ (26,143 ) $ (44,289 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 217 (10,947 ) (11,953 ) (22,452 ) Income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP 8 (43,765 ) (38,096 ) (66,741 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,166 23,046 94,586 82,791 Stock-based compensation expense 12,304 11,050 62,614 52,750 Merger integration expenses 5,110 26,383 28,596 64,805 Acquisition costs — 5,915 53 10,832 Gain on equity securities — (15 ) — (1,692 ) Costs associated with unused office space 1,170 — 4,958 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 4,192 Total adjustments to loss before income taxes - GAAP 41,750 66,379 190,807 213,678 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 41,758 22,614 152,711 146,937 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 10,440 5,653 38,178 36,734 Non-GAAP net income 31,318 16,961 114,533 110,203 Diluted weighted-average shares 84,718 83,708 84,442 83,133 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.37 $ 0.20 $ 1.36 $ 1.33

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.





Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2024 Net income $0 - 11 Income tax provision 0 - 4 Income before income taxes - GAAP 0 - 15 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 93 Stock-based compensation expense 88 Merger integration expenses 17 Costs associated with unused office space 4 Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 202 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 202 - 217 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 50 - 54 Non-GAAP net income $152 - 163 Diluted weighted-average shares 87 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $1.74 - 1.87

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.







