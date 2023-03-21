Senator Santarsiero and Representative Galloway Announce $367,162 in State Funds for Local Area Improvement Projects

Bucks County, PA- March 21, 2023 – Today, Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative John Galloway (D-140) announced a total of $367,162 in state funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Local Share Account Statewide Program for community improvement projects for Morrisville Borough and the Township of Falls Authority.

The projects and the awarded amounts are as follows:

Bucks County- Summerseat Window Replacement: $35,826

Morrisville Borough- Multipurpose Vehicle Purchase: $128,930

Township of Falls Authority- Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation: $202,406

The project at Summerseat includes the replacement of all 19 windows with more historically appropriate wood storm windows. Additionally, weather strips will be installed to increase the energy efficiency of the historical landmark. Summerseat, a National Historic Landmark, was once home to two signers of the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution. The home’s largest claim to fame is its status as George Washington’s headquarters in December of 1776.

“Summerseat is a beautiful glimpse into our local history,” said Senator Santarsiero, “These improvements ensure that this landmark, and the stories it shares, will be around for years to come.”

“We are so appreciative of the generosity of the state, Senator Santarsiero and Representative Galloway for this funding opportunity. It is wonderful we received this grant and we are thankful to be able to make these needed improvements to the windows of the home, which will better allow us to enjoy the history of the building,” said Sam Davis, President of the Historic Morrisville Society.

Morrisville Borough is also set to receive funds for the purchase of a new dump truck with both snow plowing and salt spreading capabilities. This multi-use truck will be used by the Borough for year-round maintenance of roadways, community parks, and parking lots.

“Local government is so important because it manages the day-to-day needs of the community,” added Senator Santarsiero. “I was happy to advocate for these funds so that Morrisville can meet the needs of their residents all year-round.”

Morrisville Borough Manager Judith Danko expressed gratitude for the funds to be able to purchase a vehicle for the public works department to help in maintaining Morrisville’s roadway systems throughout the borough. “The Morrisville public works department, council, Mayor and manager are all thankful for State Senator Santarsiero’ s support in helping the borough of Morrisville with supplementing funding for their fiscal responsibilities.”

The Township of Falls Authority will use the funds for a sanitary sewer rehabilitation project, repairing the lengths of sewer main currently experiencing inflow and infiltration of groundwater, further preventing future issues and restoring system capacity.

“It is crucial that the local community has a fully functioning and sanitary sewer system,” Senator Santarsiero said. “This rehabilitation project will improve the system for residents and businesses alike.”

“This is fantastic news for the Township of Falls Authority,” said Executive Director Timothy Hartman. “It is extremely helpful to our budget to have a local share component to pay for ongoing projects. We’ll be using it to do continued work on our sewer system. This will do a lot for us to maintain the program for years to come, while keeping our expenses low for customers.”

The funds come from the distribution of gaming revenues through the Commonwealth Financing Authority. They support a variety of community projects and can be used for any project that serves the public interest and improves the quality of life for members of the community.

For more information on the Local Share Account Statewide Program, visit the DCED website.

