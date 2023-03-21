Submit Release
Cable & Wireless Seychelles Selects LATRO for Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management

Cable & Wireless Seychelles, a leading telecommunication service provider in the Seychelles, selects LATRO to deliver a fully integrated RAFM system solution

DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATRO announces that Cable & Wireless Seychelles selects its innovative Versassure RAFM system solution. Versassure is based on innovative, high performance big data architecture with advanced real-time analytics, reporting, and reconciliation functions.

LATRO is a trusted name in the global communications industry, providing innovative data analytics-driven solutions that empower its customers to protect revenues and exceed business KPIs. The multi-year agreement with Cable & Wireless demonstrates LATRO’s ability to operate in global markets and provide world-class support and real-time technology implementation.

“We are pleased to partner with Cable & Wireless Seychelles to deliver business-critical Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management solutions to this market-leading provider,” said Donald Reinhart, LATRO CEO.

LATRO is an innovative solution provider to the global telecommunications market. The company empowers mobile network operators to beat fraud, stop revenue leakage, mature business controls, increase revenues, exceed KPIs, and protect their networks. LATRO’s data analytics-driven products and services have enabled Communication Service Providers in over fifty countries to beat fraud and protect revenue and infrastructure, powering investment and fostering growth in these markets. For more information about LATRO, visit www.latro.com.

