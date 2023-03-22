tru.ID Mobile Identity Assurance Now Available on Temenos Exchange
Possession-based mobile identity assurance from tru.ID now available to help fintechs and banks on Temenos silently authenticate transactions & prevent fraud.
As commerce, banking and online activities increasingly migrate to mobile, the need for trusted mobile identity is becoming critical to counter the growing threat of cybercrime.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- tru.ID, a leading provider of possession-based mobile identity assurance, today announced its API services are available on the Temenos Exchange ecosystem of integrated fintech solutions.
— Paul McGuire, CEO, Tru.ID
tru.ID uses the existing powerful global security of mobile networks to silently authenticate users, providing banks and FinTechs with a stronger method of proving possession. With tru.ID joining Temenos Exchange, thousands of banks and FinTechs worldwide can now easily roll out silent SIM authentication to their customers and fortify their mobile security.
By checking real-time presence of the expected SIM card directly with the mobile network, tru.ID verifies possession of a mobile number against the network-issued SIM card, thereby providing the device-binding checks needed for compliance with SCA and other financial regulations.
Temenos Exchange brings innovation to market faster, and at scale. The ecosystem offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.
Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos, said:
“Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions. Joining Temenos Exchange means tru.ID can write once and sell its solution across a vast banking audience of more than 3,000 clients in 150 countries. Collectively, this community serves the banking needs of 1.2 billion people worldwide.”
Paul McGuire, CEO of tru.ID, said:
“As commerce, banking and online activities increasingly migrate to mobile, the need for trusted mobile identity is becoming critical to counter the growing threat of cybercrime. tru.ID is delighted to participate in the Temenos Exchange and to make our mobile digital identity and SIM-based possession factor solutions available to the banking community, enabling Temenos customers to provide strong, frictionless mobile identity and authentication for every user.”
tru.ID helps banks and businesses to reduce the threat of cybercrime with a range of mobile identity and authentication solutions for customers and employees.
Silent authentication from tru.ID leverages the cryptographic security of the SIM card already present in every phone. This revolutionary approach delivers hardware-grade, possession-factor mobile security at scale, without impacting UX.
tru.ID is already live in 23 markets covering over 2bn mobile accounts. To find out more, visit https://tru.id.
Thomas Hull
Tru.ID
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn