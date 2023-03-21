Idaho Travel Council Announces March MeetingMar13

Submit Release
BOISE, Idaho (March 13, 2023) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet via Zoom on Thursday, March 16, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (MDT). In person attendance will be available at the Idaho Commerce office (700 W. State Street, Joe R. Williams Building, 2nd Floor, Sawtooth Room).

The meeting agenda will include discussion on possible changes to the grant handbook, lodging tax collections update and a review of the regional Tourism Tours completed earlier this month.

The ITC meeting is open to the public.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

