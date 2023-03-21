Idaho Travel Council Announces March MeetingMar13

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Tourism

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces March Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (March 13, 2023) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet via Zoom on Thursday, March 16, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (MDT). In person attendance will be available at the Idaho Commerce office (700 W. State Street, Joe R. Williams Building, 2nd Floor, Sawtooth Room).

The meeting agenda will include discussion on possible changes to the grant handbook, lodging tax collections update and a review of the regional Tourism Tours completed earlier this month.

View the full ITC agenda with instructions to join the Zoom meeting here.

The ITC meeting is open to the public.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.

###