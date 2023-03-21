Archers right on target during 2023 MoNASP state tournament in Branson
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The 2023 Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) state archery tournament was held March 15-17 at the Branson Convention Center and drew more than 5,000 student archers in grades 4-12 from more than 200 schools across the state. The tournament was sponsored and coordinated by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF).
The tournament offered both a bullseye competition with 3,632 archers and a 3D tournament with 1,616 archers, with some participants competing in both. Those archers that are ranking in the top 10 for their division, as well as the top ranked schools, will be eligible to move on to the Eastern or Western National Archery in the Schools (NASP) tournaments. The Eastern tournament will be held in Sandy, Utah April 28-29 while the Western tournament will be held May 11-13 in Louisville, KY.
“The turnout for MoNASP was fantastic as the program has grown in recent years,” said MDC MoNASP Coordinator Rob Garver. “We’re happy to see so many students excelling at the sport and seeing their confidence grow in their archery skills and in their schooling.”
MoNASP is coordinated through MDC and the Conservation Federation of Missouri in partnership with more than 700 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. More than 200,000 Missouri students participate in the program. MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and promotes education, self-esteem, and physical activity for students in grades 4-12 through participation in the sport of archery. Statistics show school archery programs improve students’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, help them relate to subject matter, and help get them outside.
BULLSEYE TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Hillsboro High School – Score 3454
Blair Oaks High School – Score 3405
Sarcoxie High School – Score 3398
Calvary Lutheran High School – Score 3390
Helias High School – Score 3388
MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION
Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 3362
Trinity Lutheran School – Score 3345
Carl Junction Junior High – Score 3268
Platte City Middle School – Score 3267
Sarcoxie Middle School – Score 3264
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIVISION
George Guffey Elementary – Score 3068
Trinity Lutheran School – Score 3040
Russellville Elementary – Score 2998
Lonedell Elementary – Score 2989
Meramec Heights Elementary – Score 2974
INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL MALES
Wyatt Basinger, Helias High School – Score 297
Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School – Score 296
Sam Brentlinger, Blair Oaks High School – Score 295
Matthew Johnson, Calvary Lutheran High School – Score 293
Andrew Muenks, Fatima High School – Score 293
Josiah White, Conway – Score 293
INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL FEMALES
Madison Caruthers, Lamar High – Score 293
Gweneviere Carroll, Hillsboro High School – Score 291
Alyssa Willis, Sarcoxie High School – Score 291
Brooklyn Meyer, Hillsboro High School – Score 291
Cassidy Huddleston, Smithton R-VI High School – Score 290
INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL MALES
Jake Sloan, Platte City Middle School – Score 292
Chance Petree, St. Andrew School – Score 292
Weston Clancy, Sparta Middle School – Score 290
Jacob Cook, Russellville Middle School – Score 287
Daniel Walker, Trinity Lutheran School – Score 286
INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL FEMALES
Lily Meldrem, Immaculate Conception Jefferson City – Score 289
Sydney King, Trinity Lutheran School – Score 287
Isabella Frates, Trinity Lutheran School – Score 287
Juliana (Jay) Londono, Wilson’s Creek – Score 286
Carly Schollmeyer, Chamois High School – Score 286
Adara Allison, Carl Junction Junior High School – Score 286
INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL MALES
Cadyn Libbert, St. Thomas the Apostle – Score 283
Ethan Miles, Lonedell Elementary – Score 282
August Thornton, MO Lawrence Home School – Score 280
Kyler Oliver, Russellville Elementary – Score 277
Asa Perkins, Our Lady of the Presentation – Score 275
Cole Wieberg, Immaculate Conception Jefferson City – Score 275
INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FEMALES
Darby Gillam River Oak Christian Academy – Score 279
Semija Mehmedovic, Simpson Elementary School – Score 275
Olivia Hord, Chamois Elementary – Score 272
Claire Gibson, St. Elizabeth R-4 – Score 271
Shelby Hodges, Windsor Intermediate Center – Score 270
Get all bullseye tournament results at https://nasptournaments.org/tournamentdetail.aspx?tid=10215.
3D TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Hillsboro High School – Score 1733
Sarcoxie High School – Score 1720
Lee’s Summit West High School – Score 1705
Lamar High School – Score 1703
Calvary Lutheran High School – Score 1699
MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION
Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 1688
Carl Junction Junior High – Score 1642
Sarcoxie Middle School – Score 1633
Platte City Middle School – Score 1627
Trinity Lutheran School – Score 1626
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIVISION
Carl Junction Intermediate – Score 1515
Trinity Lutheran School – Score 1476
Skyline Elementary School – Score 1472
Siegrist Elementary School – Score 1453
Russellville Elementary School – Score 1443
INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL MALES
Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School – Score 295
Peyton Willeford, Hillsboro High School – Score 293
Kase Overstreet, Lamar High School – Score 293
Parker Katamura, Lee’s Summit North High School – Score 293
Klint Luebbering, Fatima High School – Score 292
INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL FEMALES
Alyssa Willis, Sarcoxie High School – Score 298
Jasmine Sargent, Carl Junction High School – Score 291
Kynlee McCulloch, Lamar High School – Score 290
Katie Status, Smithton R-VI High School – Score 289
Shelby Kohler, Hillsboro High School – Score 289
INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL MALES
David Boyer, Kingston Junior High School – Score 287
Wyatt Clancy, Sparta Middle School – Score 285
Jake Sloan, Platte City Middle School – Score 284
Zander Dickey, Skyline Middle School – Score 283
Matthew Ventrano, Sarcoxie Middle School – Score 283
INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL FEMALES
Adara Allison, Carl Junction Junior High School – Score 290
Lizzie Tappel, Blair Oaks Middle School – Score 287
Maggie Lock, Saint Francis Xavier – Score 285
Marina Steel, Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 281
Audrey Weber, Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 281
INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL MALES
Cadyn Libbert, St. Thomas the Apostle – Score 283
James Ehrhardt, Russellville Elementary School – Score 267
Roman Oberley, Carl Junction Intermediate – Score 266
Lucas Owens, Sparta Middle School – Score 266
Jayce Kauffman, Immaculate Conception Jefferson City – Score 266
INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FEMALES
Gabby Sandbothe, Saint Francis Xavier – Score 258
Rylee Higgins, Latham Elementary – Score 253
Morgan Lock, Saint Francis Xavier – Score 252
Soni Hart, Skyline Elementary – Score 250
Anna Leigh Birdwell, Skyline Elementary – Score 247
Brynn Schlosser, St. Augustine – Score 247
View all 3D tournament results at https://nasptournaments.org/tournamentdetail.aspx?tid=10216.
To learn more about MoNASP, or to enroll your school in the program, visit https://education.mdc.mo.gov/monasp to find out how to get started.