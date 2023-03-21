Archers right on target during 2023 MoNASP state tournament in Branson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The 2023 Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) state archery tournament was held March 15-17 at the Branson Convention Center and drew more than 5,000 student archers in grades 4-12 from more than 200 schools across the state. The tournament was sponsored and coordinated by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF).

The tournament offered both a bullseye competition with 3,632 archers and a 3D tournament with 1,616 archers, with some participants competing in both. Those archers that are ranking in the top 10 for their division, as well as the top ranked schools, will be eligible to move on to the Eastern or Western National Archery in the Schools (NASP) tournaments. The Eastern tournament will be held in Sandy, Utah April 28-29 while the Western tournament will be held May 11-13 in Louisville, KY.

“The turnout for MoNASP was fantastic as the program has grown in recent years,” said MDC MoNASP Coordinator Rob Garver. “We’re happy to see so many students excelling at the sport and seeing their confidence grow in their archery skills and in their schooling.”

MoNASP is coordinated through MDC and the Conservation Federation of Missouri in partnership with more than 700 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. More than 200,000 Missouri students participate in the program. MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and promotes education, self-esteem, and physical activity for students in grades 4-12 through participation in the sport of archery. Statistics show school archery programs improve students’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, help them relate to subject matter, and help get them outside.

BULLSEYE TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

Hillsboro High School – Score 3454

Blair Oaks High School – Score 3405

Sarcoxie High School – Score 3398

Calvary Lutheran High School – Score 3390

Helias High School – Score 3388

MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION

Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 3362

Trinity Lutheran School – Score 3345

Carl Junction Junior High – Score 3268

Platte City Middle School – Score 3267

Sarcoxie Middle School – Score 3264

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIVISION

George Guffey Elementary – Score 3068

Trinity Lutheran School – Score 3040

Russellville Elementary – Score 2998

Lonedell Elementary – Score 2989

Meramec Heights Elementary – Score 2974

INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL MALES

Wyatt Basinger, Helias High School – Score 297

Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School – Score 296

Sam Brentlinger, Blair Oaks High School – Score 295

Matthew Johnson, Calvary Lutheran High School – Score 293

Andrew Muenks, Fatima High School – Score 293

Josiah White, Conway – Score 293

INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL FEMALES

Madison Caruthers, Lamar High – Score 293

Gweneviere Carroll, Hillsboro High School – Score 291

Alyssa Willis, Sarcoxie High School – Score 291

Brooklyn Meyer, Hillsboro High School – Score 291

Cassidy Huddleston, Smithton R-VI High School – Score 290

INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL MALES

Jake Sloan, Platte City Middle School – Score 292

Chance Petree, St. Andrew School – Score 292

Weston Clancy, Sparta Middle School – Score 290

Jacob Cook, Russellville Middle School – Score 287

Daniel Walker, Trinity Lutheran School – Score 286

INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL FEMALES

Lily Meldrem, Immaculate Conception Jefferson City – Score 289

Sydney King, Trinity Lutheran School – Score 287

Isabella Frates, Trinity Lutheran School – Score 287

Juliana (Jay) Londono, Wilson’s Creek – Score 286

Carly Schollmeyer, Chamois High School – Score 286

Adara Allison, Carl Junction Junior High School – Score 286

INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL MALES

Cadyn Libbert, St. Thomas the Apostle – Score 283

Ethan Miles, Lonedell Elementary – Score 282

August Thornton, MO Lawrence Home School – Score 280

Kyler Oliver, Russellville Elementary – Score 277

Asa Perkins, Our Lady of the Presentation – Score 275

Cole Wieberg, Immaculate Conception Jefferson City – Score 275

INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FEMALES

Darby Gillam River Oak Christian Academy – Score 279

Semija Mehmedovic, Simpson Elementary School – Score 275

Olivia Hord, Chamois Elementary – Score 272

Claire Gibson, St. Elizabeth R-4 – Score 271

Shelby Hodges, Windsor Intermediate Center – Score 270

Get all bullseye tournament results at https://nasptournaments.org/tournamentdetail.aspx?tid=10215.

3D TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

Hillsboro High School – Score 1733

Sarcoxie High School – Score 1720

Lee’s Summit West High School – Score 1705

Lamar High School – Score 1703

Calvary Lutheran High School – Score 1699

MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION

Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 1688

Carl Junction Junior High – Score 1642

Sarcoxie Middle School – Score 1633

Platte City Middle School – Score 1627

Trinity Lutheran School – Score 1626

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIVISION

Carl Junction Intermediate – Score 1515

Trinity Lutheran School – Score 1476

Skyline Elementary School – Score 1472

Siegrist Elementary School – Score 1453

Russellville Elementary School – Score 1443

INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL MALES

Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School – Score 295

Peyton Willeford, Hillsboro High School – Score 293

Kase Overstreet, Lamar High School – Score 293

Parker Katamura, Lee’s Summit North High School – Score 293

Klint Luebbering, Fatima High School – Score 292

INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL FEMALES

Alyssa Willis, Sarcoxie High School – Score 298

Jasmine Sargent, Carl Junction High School – Score 291

Kynlee McCulloch, Lamar High School – Score 290

Katie Status, Smithton R-VI High School – Score 289

Shelby Kohler, Hillsboro High School – Score 289

INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL MALES

David Boyer, Kingston Junior High School – Score 287

Wyatt Clancy, Sparta Middle School – Score 285

Jake Sloan, Platte City Middle School – Score 284

Zander Dickey, Skyline Middle School – Score 283

Matthew Ventrano, Sarcoxie Middle School – Score 283

INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL FEMALES

Adara Allison, Carl Junction Junior High School – Score 290

Lizzie Tappel, Blair Oaks Middle School – Score 287

Maggie Lock, Saint Francis Xavier – Score 285

Marina Steel, Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 281

Audrey Weber, Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 281

INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL MALES

Cadyn Libbert, St. Thomas the Apostle – Score 283

James Ehrhardt, Russellville Elementary School – Score 267

Roman Oberley, Carl Junction Intermediate – Score 266

Lucas Owens, Sparta Middle School – Score 266

Jayce Kauffman, Immaculate Conception Jefferson City – Score 266

INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FEMALES

Gabby Sandbothe, Saint Francis Xavier – Score 258

Rylee Higgins, Latham Elementary – Score 253

Morgan Lock, Saint Francis Xavier – Score 252

Soni Hart, Skyline Elementary – Score 250

Anna Leigh Birdwell, Skyline Elementary – Score 247

Brynn Schlosser, St. Augustine – Score 247

View all 3D tournament results at https://nasptournaments.org/tournamentdetail.aspx?tid=10216.

To learn more about MoNASP, or to enroll your school in the program, visit https://education.mdc.mo.gov/monasp to find out how to get started.