Digital Marketing Software Market

The digital marketing software market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period due to increased demand for marketing process automation.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATE, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Digital Marketing Software Market Expected to Reach USD 181.0 Billion by 2030 | Top Players such as-Adobe, HPE and IBM." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global digital marketing software market was valued at USD 48.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 181.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 163 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2475

Boom in social media & advertising and rise in digital marketing budget drive the growth of the global digital marketing software market. The management & administration-oriented apps segment is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2023. The on-premise segment is likely to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the study period.

The global digital marketing software market size is segmented by component, deployment mode, type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is segmented into software and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. By type, it is divided into interaction systems, data & analytics systems, content production & management, and management & administration-oriented apps. By enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. By industry vertical, it is classified into media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, retail and E-commerce, BFSI, manufacturing, education, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2475

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment was the largest in 2016, grabbing nearly three-fifths of the market share and is expected to maintain its revenue lead through the study period. However, the cloud segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.1% through 2023.

Based on types, the interaction systems segment held over two-fifths of the market share in 2016 and would dominate the market through 2023. However, the management & administration-oriented apps segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.9% from 2017 to 2023. The other types analyzed in the study include data & analytics systems and content production & management.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2475

The market in North America held more than one-third of the market share in 2016. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players analyzed in the market report are Adobe Systems, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP AG, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., HubSpot, Inc., Marketo Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., and HP Development Company, L.P. These players have adopted various market strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Procure Complete Report (163 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

Key Findings of the Study

⁕ By type, the interaction systems segment led the digital marketing software market size in terms of revenue in 2020.

⁕ By component, the software segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

⁕ By deployment mode, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

⁕ By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

⁕ By industry vertical, the media & entertainment segment accounted for the highest digital marketing software market share in 2020.

⁕ By region, North America generated the highest revenue during the digital marketing software market forecast.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Email Marketing Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.