KDS & Johnny Wright To Launch New Boyband With Single “Special Treatment”
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new partnership was announced today between KDS Platinum Records and Johnny Wright, President and CEO of Wright Entertainment Group.
The powerful new duo of KDS Platinum Records and Wright will be launching the new, Orlando based, boy band No Lonely Hearts (NLH).
Johnny Wright made his mark in the music industry, he managed acts like the Backstreet Boys and later NSync. He is known for some of music’s greatest artists to worldwide fame including: Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, The Jonas Brothers.
Steve Ruff, President of KDS Platinum Records believes that No Lonely Hearts (NLH) will usher in a new era of fans to the boy band genre and that No Lonely Hearts (NLH) will reach the same epic heights as their successful predecessors like Backstreet and NSync. Ruff stated, “having the guidance of someone like Johnny Wright brings experience far beyond our reach. He has always been someone who makes the magic happen. His abilities in the industry and relationships with the record labels afford No Lonely Hearts (NLH) the best opportunity to exceed all expectations.”
No Lonely Hearts (NLH), The group is made up of 5 young men hand-selected during an intense, nationwide audition process that brought together Alex, from New Jersey, Brian and Oliver both from Florida, Aidan, from Pennsylvania, and Dyl- an, Texas, are currently living, rehearsing and recording in Orlando, FL with KDS Platinum Records. No Lonely Hearts has spent a year working with top-notch choreographers, producers, coaches, trainers, and an entire development team in Central Florida to per- fect and hone their skills in singing, dancing and entertaining to prepare for their worldwide launch.
“Boy bands are back”, stated Willie Baker, a multi-platinum, Grammy nominated music producer based in Orlando. “Drawing up-on my experience with Boyz II Men, Backstreet Boys, N’Sync and Jonas Brothers, No Lonely Hearts (NLH) is poised to be the next mega hit group in the industry, they’ve just got the right stuff,” said Baker with a wink.
The band is on the move with a multi-city tour in the USA and fans should look for No Lonely Hearts (NLH) to be coming soon to a city near them. “Special Treatment” Single release date April 10th 2023
For more information about No Lonely Hearts contact Team@nlh.Band Jim R. 407-253-6240
Website www.NoLonelyHearts.band
About Johnny Wright:
Johnny Wright has over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry. He is a sought-after music manager, producer, entrepreneur and President and CEO of Wright Entertainment Group. He has been included in the annual Billboard Power 100 list which honors those who have ascended to top levels of the music business and used their positions to elevate the industry as-a-whole. His talent roster has included:
Backstreet Boys, Nsync, Britney Spears, Menudo, New Kids On The Block, Janet Jackson, and Justin Timberlake.
About Willie Baker:
Willie is a multi-platinum Grammy Award nominated producer, songwriter and entrepreneur. With a Billboard Hot 100 #1 single
“Lately” for nine weeks and several charting songs, Willie was named by Billboard as one of rock era’s best songwriters. He has written for and pro-
duced acts: Boyz II Men, India Arie, P!NK, Blaque, Divine, Destiny Child, Keri Hilson and Menudo.
About Johnny Wright:
Johnny Wright has over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry. He is a sought-after music manager, producer, entrepreneur and President and CEO of Wright Entertainment Group. He has been included in the annual Billboard Power 100 list which honors those who have ascended to top levels of the music business and used their positions to elevate the industry as-a-whole. His talent roster has included:
Backstreet Boys, Nsync, Britney Spears, Menudo, New Kids On The Block, Janet Jackson, and Justin Timberlake.
About Willie Baker:
Willie is a multi-platinum Grammy Award nominated producer, songwriter and entrepreneur. With a Billboard Hot 100 #1 single
“Lately” for nine weeks and several charting songs, Willie was named by Billboard as one of rock era’s best songwriters. He has written for and pro-
duced acts: Boyz II Men, India Arie, P!NK, Blaque, Divine, Destiny Child, Keri Hilson and Menudo.
No Lonely Hearts
+1 407-253-6240
Team@nlh.band