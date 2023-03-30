Polk County, NC, Replaces Spreadsheet Budget Development with OpenGov Government Budgeting Software

The days of developing the annual budget in a spreadsheet are gone for Polk County, NC, staff now that OpenGov government budgeting software has arrived.

NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, the Assistant Finance Director in Polk County, NC, sits down with a spreadsheet to develop the annual budget. Now, thanks to a partnership with OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our cities and counties, government budgeting software will be the budget tool of choice.Polk County is a rural County located along Georgia’s northern border west of Charlotte. Finance staff members had a goal of replacing the spreadsheet budgeting process with a cloud-based system that would integrate with the County’s current ERP. While County staff are not ready to overhaul the ERP, they are ready for a tool that would make budget development and management easier. That tool: OpenGov Budgeting & Planning With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, County Finance staff can replace manual procedures with an end-to-end strategic budgeting process that will be more effective and save time. Using tools like spreadsheets can lead to errors and broken formulas—adjusting one data point often means hunting for that same data point in multiple places. Not so with OpenGov’s cloud solution. Any changes are automatically made throughout the system. That means County staff will likely spend 50% less time developing the budget and 80% less time creating related reports. What’s more, they will be able to track budget allocation against outcomes and the County’s strategic initiatives.Polk County joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.