Educators Empower Students to Combat Human Trafficking: Bring Award-Winning Documentary to the Classroom
"California's Forgotten Children," the powerful documentary by Melody C. Miller, is inspiring a new generation of young activists to fight against human trafficking.
Gameelah Mohamed, Anti-Human Trafficking Outreach Specialist - Law Enforcement Based, confirms, "The film has made a significant impact on high school students during outreach and prevention training, motivating them to educate others about the risks of human trafficking."
Educators are called to action to:
- Host a screening of "California's Forgotten Children" to spark discussion on human trafficking. Book Now!
- Empower the next generation of advocates to address this epidemic by supporting survivors on their path to freedom.
- Use the CFC Guidebook, a trauma-informed resource with classroom activities, discussion questions, and educational resources for student advocates.
Provide information on keeping safe and where students can get help.
Adding "California's Forgotten Children" to lesson plans or creating a special event screening is a significant way to encourage your students to be aware, empowered, and to take action against human trafficking.
For more information and to join the movement, visit https://www.californiasforgottenchildren.com.
