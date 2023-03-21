Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,125 in the last 365 days.

Educators Empower Students to Combat Human Trafficking: Bring Award-Winning Documentary to the Classroom

"California's Forgotten Children," the powerful documentary by Melody C. Miller, is inspiring a new generation of young activists to fight against human trafficking.

"California's Forgotten Children," the powerful documentary by Melody C. Miller, is inspiring a new generation of young activists to fight against human trafficking.

"California's Forgotten Children," the powerful documentary by Melody C. Miller, is inspiring a new generation of young activists to fight against human trafficking. Official horizontal poster.

"California's Forgotten Children," the powerful documentary by Melody C. Miller, is inspiring a new generation of young activists to fight against human trafficking.

"California's Forgotten Children," the powerful documentary by Melody C. Miller, is inspiring a new generation of young activists to fight against human trafficking.

"California's Forgotten Children," the powerful documentary by Melody C. Miller, is inspiring a new generation of young activists to fight against human trafficking.

Educators! Empower students to combat human trafficking w/ award-win doc "California's Forgotten Children" Host screening, use CFC Guidebook & support survivors

The film has made a significant impact on high school students during outreach and prevention training, motivating them to educate others about the risks of human trafficking.”
— Gameelah Mohamed, Anti-Human Trafficking Outreach Specialist
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California's Forgotten Children," the powerful documentary by Melody C. Miller, is inspiring a new generation of young activists to fight against human trafficking. The film, suitable for ages 12 and up, has been accepted and is gaining substantial support in educational circles as a useful and practical tool for teachers who want to be proactive.

Gameelah Mohamed, Anti-Human Trafficking Outreach Specialist - Law Enforcement Based, confirms, "The film has made a significant impact on high school students during outreach and prevention training, motivating them to educate others about the risks of human trafficking."

Educators are called to action to:
- Host a screening of "California's Forgotten Children" to spark discussion on human trafficking. Book Now!
- Empower the next generation of advocates to address this epidemic by supporting survivors on their path to freedom.
- Use the CFC Guidebook, a trauma-informed resource with classroom activities, discussion questions, and educational resources for student advocates.
Provide information on keeping safe and where students can get help.

Adding "California's Forgotten Children" to lesson plans or creating a special event screening is a significant way to encourage your students to be aware, empowered, and to take action against human trafficking.

For more information and to join the movement, visit https://www.californiasforgottenchildren.com.

Michelle Czernin von Chudenitz
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 424-335-4734
Michelle@EPECmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

"California's Forgotten Children" Official Trailer

You just read:

Educators Empower Students to Combat Human Trafficking: Bring Award-Winning Documentary to the Classroom

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more