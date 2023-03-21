VADOC Supports Crime Victims — Department co-hosting April 15th Show of Support event...

Press Release March 21, 2023

RICHMOND — Every April, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) commemorates crime victims using thoughtful and creative strategies to raise awareness about the impact of crime on our communities. The VADOC strives to collaborate across the agency and with our community partners to provide information and training, trauma informed services, and resources to assist crime victims, while educating the population we supervise about the physical, emotional, spiritual, and financial impacts that crime has on victims.

On Saturday, April 15th, 2023, at Monroe Park in Richmond, the VADOC is co-hosting a community Show of Support event with the Virginia Victim Assistance Network (VVAN), the Richmond City Police Department, and the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police Department. The goal of the Show of Support event is to educate the public about local and statewide resources and programs available to crime victims and their support systems, as well as to raise awareness of the impacts of crime. The event is two-fold and will include both a Crime Victim Resource Fair (free admission) from 8:30am to Noon with over 50 public safety and victim support/advocacy organizations present, as well as a 5K run ($10) starting at 9:30am. There will be service providers, information and resources, food trucks, music and entertainment, a 5K run, and a creative opportunity to show support for crime victims in our community. All information on how to register your 5K team or support the event further can be found at the SOS Show of Support 5K website.

$5 parking will be available at the Henry Street Parking Deck (200 N. Henry Street, Richmond)

The VADOC Victim Services Unit Director, Amber Leake, is the designated point of contact for event details and more information on how to support post-conviction victim services.