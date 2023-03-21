SCAM ALERT: Miracle House of Hope Ministries Illegally Soliciting in Fort Mill, SC

(COLUMBIA) -- Today Secretary of State Mark Hammond issued a scam alert to warn residents of Fort Mill, South Carolina of illegal solicitation activity by Miracle House of Hope Ministries. “In the past two weeks, our office has received multiple complaints that Miracle House of Hope Ministries is soliciting in the Fort Mill area,” said Secretary Hammond. “Donors need to know that Miracle House of Hope has been banned from soliciting in our state since 2019, and not to give their hard-earned money to this illicit organization.”

Miracle House of Hope Ministries is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and purports to help homeless drug addicts. However, this organization has refused to file any financial reports with the state of South Carolina to show how it actually uses any donations it receives. In March 2019, Miracle House of Hope Ministries was enjoined from soliciting contributions in South Carolina by order of the South Carolina Administrative Law Court for refusing to comply with the reporting requirements of the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act. In November 2019, the Administrative Law Court held Miracle House of Hope Ministries in contempt of court for repeatedly violating the injunction, and issued a bench warrant for the arrest of its chief executive officer, Bruce Little. The organization owes $12,000 in civil fines to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Miracle House of Hope solicitors typically collect cash donations by approaching motorists at busy traffic intersections and handing out flyers. Over the past several years, the Secretary of State’s Office has received numerous complaints about the organization soliciting in York, Lancaster, Spartanburg, Greenville, Cherokee, Richland, and Lexington Counties.

“Miracle House of Hope Ministries has shown time and time again that it will exploit unsuspecting donors, with no regard for South Carolina law requiring that charities be transparent in how they use donations,” said Secretary Hammond. “If you are approached by a representative of Miracle House of Hope Ministries, do not give them any money. You should also contact your local law enforcement agency to let them know that Miracle House of Hope is illegally soliciting in the area. Finally, let your friends and family know to be wary of this organization.”

Donors can check to see if a charity is registered to solicit in South Carolina and review financial information reported by registered organizations by using the Secretary of State’s new Give Smart SC mobile app. Give Smart SC is free to download through the App Store and Google Play. Donors can also submit a confidential complaint about a charity, professional fundraiser, or raffle through the Online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form that is available on the Secretary of State’s website, or contact the Secretary of State’s Division of Public Charities at 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484) or charities@sos.sc.gov.

