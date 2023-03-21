Clickher Curates Festival Season Fashion and Beauty Content For Festival Goers
Clickher, the super-curated beauty and fashion app, is helping festival goers from Coachella to Lollapalooza, seek out the most on-trend fashion & beauty finds.
Clickher Curators have their finger on the pulse unearthing 2023’s ‘it’ looks this festival season - from skinny colorful glasses and cargo pants, to rosettes, sparkly mesh, and butterflies.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clickher, the super-curated beauty and fashion app, is helping festival goers from Coachella to Jazzfest to Lollapalooza, seek out the most on-trend fashion and beauty finds. Festival season opens up a whole new world of fashion opportunities for fashionistas from the California desert to New York’s Catskill mountains. Clickher’s algorithm-free feed is there to uncover the next flower crown for this year’s festival season. Festival fashion enthusiasts can find related content simply by downloading the app, tapping the filter icon, and choosing “festival season.”
— Beth Blakeley, Clickher Chief Curator
“Festival season is the ultimate fashion runaway allowing fashionistas from all walks of life the freedom to explore and express their own personal style,” said Clickher Chief Curator Beth Blakely. “Clickher’s team of curators have a fresh perspective spotlighting lesser-known creators you might miss in your feed, who have a keen eye on trends. From skinny colorful glasses and cargo pants, to rosettes, sparky mesh, and butterflies, curators have their finger on the pulse unearthing 2023’s ‘it’ looks this festival season.”
Here are some of Clickher’s Festival Season Fashion Finds for the Everyday Fashionista:
• Festival Short Hairstyles – Look hot and stay cool in the desert with these cute short hairstyle ideas from YouTuber Emma Kapotes uncovered by Clickher Curator Reese
• Head-Turning Festival Trends – Clickher Curator Val spotted these festival outfit predictions from TikToker @CamilleConchita, including crochet anything and feathers
• Festival Essentials to Pack – A packing how-to from YouTuber Emma Kapotes discovered by Clickher Curator Kasey
• Easy Festival Braids – Clickher Curator Janelle spotted these cute braid ideas from TikToker @TashaTakes
• Show-Stopping Festival Makeup – Makeup ideas from YouTuber Michelle Doria discovered by Clickher Curator Gaby
• 20 Trending Coachella Looks – Clickher Curator Kasey found this collection of festival looks, including big bows and cut-outs
Brought to you by Curated Media, Clickher is powered by a diverse team of real women from around the U.S. that search the web and social networks for tips, and trends that you might miss in the flood of social feeds. The result is an algorithm-free feed with fresh content often overlooked by big search engines and social networks.
Clickher is available for IOS in the App Store, on Google Play for Android, and at https://clickher.app/.
About Curated Media
Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., Curated Media was founded by serial entrepreneurs Stephen Reily and Joe Pierce on the premise that people are more important than algorithms. To date, over 250,000 women in the USA who are passionate about beauty, fashion, and style have installed the company’s flagship mobile app Clickher on their phones.
