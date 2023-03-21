Top of the World Ranch Treatment Center Notifies Individuals Regarding a Data Security Incident

MILAN, Ill., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17, 2022, Top of the World Ranch Treatment Center became aware of suspicious activity impacting one business email account. Top of the World retained computer forensic specialists and immediately began an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident.

The forensic investigation concluded that an unauthorized third party gained access to one email account for several hours on November 17, 2022. The investigation confirmed that all outside access to the email account was terminated on the same day. It was determined that certain personal and health information may have been present in the email account on the date of the incident, including names, social security numbers, diagnosis and treatment information, provider names, patient identification numbers, and health insurance information.

Top of the World's investigation was not able to confirm whether any information was acquired from the account. Additionally, there is no evidence of any misuse of data, identity theft, or fraud caused by the incident. However, out of an abundance of caution, Top of the World worked diligently to identify all individuals who could have been impacted by the incident. Top of the World mailed a notification letter to these individuals and offered identity theft protection and credit monitoring services at no cost for one year.

In response to this incident, Top of the World reset the password to the affected email account and terminated all outside access to the account; reviewed existing policies and upgraded the security of the email account; and implemented a plan to reinforce employee security awareness training.

Beginning Wednesday, March 14, 2023, individuals with questions can contact Top of the World's dedicated assistance line by calling 1-866-869-2211. The call center will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time.

