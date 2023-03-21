Atwell acquires Blueline to expand capabilities in the Pacific Northwest

In its first acquisition of 2023, Atwell has acquired Blueline, a 75-person civil engineering, land planning, and landscape architecture firm based in Kirkland, Washington. Blueline has four offices throughout Washington and serves clients in commercial development, residential development, and public works. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Combined with Atwell's existing office in Portland, Oregon, this acquisition significantly expands Atwell's capabilities in the Pacific Northwest region and will strengthen Atwell's ability to support its national residential, commercial, industrial, and energy clients in the region.

"Atwell and Blueline share a similar client-focused culture of providing outstanding services to our numerous clients," said Brian Wenzel, Atwell's Chief Executive Officer. "The acquisition of Blueline is our fourth transaction in the past four months. We're excited to continue our geographic expansion throughout the United States, taking another major step in our long-term strategic growth plan."

"Blueline is thrilled to join the Atwell family," said Brian Darrow, Blueline's Chief Executive Officer. "Atwell's proven history of an employee-centered culture, similar emphasis on strong relationships with clients, and their exceptional growth will provide amazing opportunities for our employees and more services to better meet the needs of our clients. We are so excited to start this next chapter of Blueline's story!"

Founded in 2003, Blueline is an innovative, energetic, and responsive group of professionals who are passionate about making their communities great places to live. The company's mission is to build people, to build relationships, and to build communities.

AEC Advisors initiated this transaction and acted as a financial advisor to Blueline.

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country now totaling more than 1,400 team members. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, oil and gas, and infrastructure, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005885/en/