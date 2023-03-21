U.S. Development Announces Salato Residences, Ultra-Luxury, Boutique Development Steps from Ocean in Pompano Beach, Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Development has announced its newest, ultra-luxury development just off the ocean in Pompano Beach, Florida. Salato, located at 305 Briny Avenue, is comprised of 40 expertly designed residences, and will rise 100 feet just across from the pristine oceanfront.

The 40 private residences, including six stunning penthouses, were designed by Randall Stofft Architects with interiors by Steven G. Features include floor to ceiling windows that provide spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean, direct beach access, and an amenity deck that spans over 20,000 square feet and is designed to feel like luxury resorts from around the world.

"Salato was designed to create the ultimate intimate living experience, but with all the amenities you would find at much larger condo projects. Our goal was to maximize privacy while still providing a resort-style experience," said John Farina, CEO of U.S. Development. "Pompano Beach has always been very attractive to Canadian buyers and investors because its vibe is unique, but on par with more well-known neighboring cities like Fort Lauderdale and Miami. And our Briny Avenue location, just steps from the Pompano Pier with direct beach access, may possibly be the best in the entire city."

Individual residences range from 2,106 square feet to 3,354 square feet and feature open-floorplans with extra wide living spaces and incredibly rare 14-foot-deep terraces that range from 320 square feet to 746 square feet and provide exceptional outdoor living and entertainment. All residences are three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathrooms. Amenities include an ocean view pool and spa with separate wet deck and loungers, poolside lounge suite with bar and private wine lockers, dry saunas and steam showers, massage room, state-of-the-art fitness center, owner's lounge with juice and nutrition bar, plus event room with private catering kitchen. Salato comes complete with full-time beach and pool attendants, valet parking and 24-hour concierge services provided by five-star trained concierge partners who are members of Les Clefs d' Or, an international, rigorous, and highly respected concierge training program.

Perfectly located between Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach is one of the last remaining gems in South Florida still available for new oceanfront development.

"At Salato, we were able to blend the best of two worlds: ultra-luxury living with resort quality amenities nestled in the center of a cozy beach town that offers residents access to one of the most beautiful beaches in South Florida, plus endless options for dining and entertainment," said Thomas Liepman, Director of Sales for IMI Living which is handling sales and marketing for the development. "For Canadian investors looking for a vacation home in South Florida, this is prime opportunity."

Prices begin at just under $2 million with early buyer incentives. For more information visit SalatoResidences.com or call 954-284-0090 to schedule a private appointment to learn more about this incredible living experience.

This Spring, U.S. Development will be delivering 1625 Ocean, 14 ultra-luxury condos directly on the sand in Delray Beach. The project has only one residence still available for sale.

ABOUT U.S. DEVELOPMENT

U.S. Development is an established real estate development and management firm specializing in ultra-luxury condominiums and multifamily/mixed-use buildings designed to elevate the standard for quality development. The visionary leadership at USD is intricately involved in all phases of the development process from entitlement to design, construction, and delivery. They bring a unique and fresh perspective to luxury real estate that results in iconic, high-end developments that forever transform waterfront and urban landscapes across the east coast. Properties developed by USD, or its principals, have generated over $420 Million in sales in the last several years alone, and the firm is actively developing nearly $200 million in current real estate projects.

Rendering of Salato Residences in Pompano Beach, Florida





Laura Burns BoardroomPR lburns@boardroompr.com