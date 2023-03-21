Insight Northwest Counseling Now Offering Comprehensive Psychological Testing and Assessments for Patients Across Oregon

Eugene, OR - Insight Northwest Counseling is pleased to announce the launch of their new comprehensive psychological testing and assessments services. The center has been a leading provider of mental health counseling in Oregon for many years and is committed to providing quality care to their patients.

The new psychological testing and assessments services offered by Insight Northwest Counseling are designed to help patients identify and address psychological issues that may be impacting their mental health. The tests will be tailored to the specific needs of each patient and will include a comprehensive evaluation of their mental health. This will allow patients to gain a deeper understanding of their mental health and take the necessary steps to address any issues that may be present.

The tests will be conducted by licensed psychologists who have years of experience in the field. They will work with each patient to create a customized testing plan that meets their specific needs. The center’s team of licensed psychologists is committed to providing patients with the support and resources they need to improve their overall well-being.

“We understand that mental health is a critical aspect of overall well-being and are excited to offer our patients a new way to understand and address their mental health issues,” said Josh Gotlib, the Executive Director of Insight Northwest Counseling. “Our comprehensive psychological testing and assessments services will provide patients with valuable insights into their mental health and give them the tools they need to improve their overall well-being.”

The launch of Insight Northwest Counseling’s new psychological testing and assessments services comes at a time when mental health issues are on the rise across the country. With the COVID-19 pandemic and other stressors impacting people’s lives, the need for quality mental health services has never been greater. Insight Northwest Counseling is committed to providing patients with the support they need during these challenging times.

The psychological testing and assessments services offered by Insight Northwest Counseling are designed to help patients who are struggling with a wide range of mental health issues. Whether a patient is dealing with anxiety, cognitive functioning, concerns of neurodivergence, autism, depression, PTSD, or other mental health concerns, Insight Northwest Counseling is committed to providing the support and resources they need to improve their overall well-being.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to quality mental health services, and our new psychological testing and assessments services will help us meet the needs of our patients in a more comprehensive way,” said Gotlib.

Patients who are interested in scheduling a psychological test or assessment can do so by contacting Insight Northwest Counseling. The center’s team of licensed psychologists will work with each patient to create a customized testing plan that meets their specific needs.

For more information about Insight Northwest Counseling’s psychological testing and assessments services, please visit www.insightnorthwest.com.

