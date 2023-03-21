Medical Marketing Whiz named Best Women’s Health Marketing Agency for the second year in a row
Medical Marketing Whiz’s personalized approach to marketing helps practices grow in-office procedures.”UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Marketing Whiz, a leader in medical marketing for private practice physicians, announced today that the company was awarded the ISCG Best Women’s Health Marketing Agency for the second year in a row at the 2023 International Society of Cosmetogynecology World Congress in Ft. Lauderdale Florida.
The World Congress Cosmetic Gyn & Body Contouring Scientific Program gathers doctors from around the globe who specialize in surgical and non-surgical cosmetic gynecology, urogynecology, body contouring, and aesthetic medicine. Guest speakers included #1 Social Media Plastic Surgeon, Michael Salzhauer MD, aka Dr. Miami; #1 Social Media Cosmetic Gyn, Mark Lowney MD, aka Real Dr. Feelgood; and #1 Social Media Cosmetic Surgeon Chad Deal MD, aka Dr. Hi Def.
Accepting the award for Medical Marketing Whiz was the agency founder, Lori Werner. “This honor recognizes our creative excellence and expertise in promoting women’s health services and propelling our physicians to the top in their local markets. We are so proud of our team of dedicated professionals who deliver the results and experience our doctors and clients deserve,” Werner said.
In addition to receiving the award, Lori Werner was also an expert speaker at the conference. She led a session on “How to Build Instant Authority as the go-to expert in your specialty” that included five tips on how doctors can stand out as an expert in their field. Werner discussed strategies to leverage awards, podcast appearances, webinars, Google reviews, and press releases to gain authority and increase conversions into new patient appointments.
About Medical Marketing Whiz
Medical Marketing Whiz is the leader in practice growth for doctors in OBGYN, urogynecology, aesthetics, and concierge medicine. Lori Werner founded Medical Marketing Whiz in 2016, and it has quickly become one of the most sought-after marketing agencies in North America.
Medical Marketing Whiz serves as the outsourced chief marketing officer for private practice physicians who offer women’s health services or anti-aging treatments. The company specializes in social media marketing, email marketing, reputation management, local search engine optimization, patient education events, Top Docs Podcasts, webinars, and press releases.
Medical Marketing Whiz’s personalized approach to marketing helps practices grow in-office procedures such as intimate health, aesthetics, and hormone therapy. Their clients become the go-to expert in their local market.
About International Society Cosmetogynecology (ISCG)
Founded in 1990, the International Society of Cosmetogynecology (ISCG) Is the world’s first and largest association of specialists in female cosmetic medicine and surgery. Their large professional network and busy international lecturing agenda gave them unique access to some of the finest aesthetic surgeons worldwide and unique insights into their methods. Combining elements of aesthetic body contouring standards such as liposuction, abdominoplasty, breast surgery, and the new wave of cosmetic vaginal surgery with elements and concepts of minimally invasive surgery, their practice evolved into a fusion that they dubbed cosmetogynecology.
