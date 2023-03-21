Attention Investors in Alliance Bernstein LP. Option Advantage Strategy

Sonn Law Group, Attorneys for Investors

Alliance Bernstein LP. Option Advantage Strategy Claims

Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonn Law Group is investigating claims involving Alliance Bernstein’s Option Advantage Strategy. Financial advisors with Sanford Bernstein and Alliance Bernstein allegedly encouraged customers and investors to invest in a new complex options strategy titled “Options Advantage” described as “seeking incremental return in a low yield environment.” Investors have alleged that the Options Advantage Strategy was presented as a low risk, low volatility, cash free way of earning an additional 1-2% annual return on the assets already at the firm, as well as promoting the use of margin to avoid having the investors deposit additional funds, thus providing the appearance of less risk to the investor. It is alleged that instead of what was presented, the strategy speculated on the direction of markets via the purchase and sale of call and put options on the S&P 500, which became a series of risky bets on the direction the market indexes utilizing the leverage of margin, which strategy, by their own eventual admission, was not meant for volatile markets. As a result, significant losses started to be incurred from the start of the strategy, all the while the advisors tried to placate their investors.

If you lost money in Alliance Bernstein’s Option Advantage Strategy, please contact Sonn Law Group PA for free information. Sonn Law Group will help investors with meritorious claims involving Bernstein’s Options Advantage program, to seek recovery of their losses by filing arbitration claims. Any witnesses who have information related to the events of this release are encouraged to contact Sonn Law Group confidentially.

Sonn Law Group is a law firm with lawyers licensed in New York, New Jersey, Georgia, and Florida, practicing nationwide in cases concentrating in FINRA investor arbitration, Securities and Consumer Class Actions, and Business Litigation. Jeffrey Sonn has over 35 years’ experience representing thousands of investors and employees, and Adolfo Anzola is a former Deputy Attorney General of the New Jersey Bureau of Securities. The firm has helped obtain over $250 million in recoveries for investors. See http://www.sonnlaw.com.

