NAHQ Announces 2023 Board Members

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) has announced its new board members: Nidia S. Williams, PhD, MBB, CPHQ, FNAHQ, as its 2023 president; Patricia Resnik, MJ, MBA, RRT, FACHE, CPHQ, CHC, CHPC, as president-elect; and Anthony Warmuth, MPA, FACHE, CPHQ, CPPS, as chair of the organizational strategic advisory council.

“This board is committed to addressing healthcare’s long-standing challenge of reducing variability in healthcare delivery by reducing variability in healthcare quality workforce competencies,” said NAHQ Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ. “It is an honor to welcome these industry leaders as they step into their new roles on the board. Each is committed to advancing NAHQ’s mission through the twice-validated healthcare quality competency framework and its impact on workforce development.”

Nidia S. Williams, PhD, MBB, CPHQ, FNAHQ, is vice president of quality and patient safety for the Lifespan Corporation in Providence, Rhode Island. She brings more than 25 years of progressive healthcare leadership experience to her role as NAHQ president, having served in core quality functions of clinical, service, and operational excellence. Certified as a TapRooT® instructor, Dr. Williams is certified as a master black belt in Lean Six Sigma and currently serves on the editorial board for the Journal for Healthcare Quality.

“I am proud to serve with such a dedicated board of directors as NAHQ’s president this year,” said Dr. Williams. “NAHQ understands the world we live in as healthcare quality professionals, and it understands the challenges we face within our healthcare organizations. NAHQ strives to stay ahead of the curve, not taking the eye off the prize: delivering higher quality, more efficient and more compassionate care for all. At NAHQ, we believe the healthcare quality and safety workforce is the biggest asset for achieving this goal.”

Patricia Resnik, MJ, MBA, RRT, FACHE, CPHQ, CHC, CHPC, is the vice president of operations for the Center for Virtual Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of ChristianaCare, a nonprofit academic health system, headquartered in Delaware. Since 1991, she has served in a variety of leadership roles with increasing responsibility at ChristianaCare. Additionally, Resnik co-led development of the “Population Health & Care Transitions” chapter of NAHQ’s HQ Solutions, published in 2022, and co-led the development of NAHQ’s “Essential Competencies: Regulatory and Accreditation,” released in 2016.

“It is my privilege to serve as the president-elect on the NAHQ board this year with such an esteemed group of quality colleagues,” Resnik stated. “As healthcare continues to rapidly transform and grow, healthcare quality professionals are uniquely qualified to lead strategic improvement initiatives in innovative areas such as population health, care transitions and value-based reimbursement. NAHQ is here to support healthcare quality professionals with the necessary tools and resources to drive quality and patient safety across the continuum of care.”

Anthony J. Warmuth, MPA, FACHE, CPHQ, CPPS, is the executive director of clinical transformation for Cleveland Clinic. He has more than 20 years of healthcare experience in quality, administration, and research roles across a variety of healthcare settings. Warmuth maintains research and policy interests in improvement science, patient safety and eliminating healthcare disparities.

“NAHQ has been helping individuals and organizations raise the bar on healthcare quality for more than 40 years,” said Warmuth. “The organization’s leadership principles and objectives align closely with what matters most to me as a leader. Being mission driven and fostering constructive relationships are the two that resonate with me most at this time. I believe the work of the SAC [strategic advisory council] will bring resources to NAHQ that can be re-invested to impact a larger number of healthcare quality professionals and organizations. It’s an honor to join the board to support this impactful work.”

