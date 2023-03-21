Global Metal Biocides Market Worth Expected to Hit US$ 5.4 billion by 2033: Report by Fact.MR

Growing use of metal biocides is attributed to their ability to protect surfaces from fungi, bacteria, algae, and other harmful pathogens, says Fact.MR.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal biocides market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 5.4 billion by the end of 2033. Increasing demand for metal biocides from the paints & coatings industry is driving growth opportunities in the market. Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, reveals in its recently published research report that global demand for metal biocides is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.



Metal biocides are extensively used in various end-use sectors, including textiles, paints & coatings, wood preservation, medical, and others to inhibit the growth of bacteria, algae, fungi, and other harmful pathogens. Metal biocides also possess excellent antibacterial and antifungal properties, which ensure their suitability to prevent the deterioration of textiles by fungi, algae, insects, and microorganisms.

Metal biocides are also used to create hygienic finishing. Silver and copper-based biocides provide excellent formulations and are used to maintain the quality of products, which are stored in portable water. Increasing number of initiatives by multinationals to minimize hazards caused by biocides is expected to increase the demand for metal biocides.

Wood preservation and water treatment markets are driving sales of metal biocides across the globe. Growing utilization of wood for construction purposes in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors has driven lucrative opportunities for industry players. Increasing demand for metal biocides from the paints & coatings industry is expected to accelerate growth opportunities in the target market.

Increasing demand for biocides from various industries has led to the innovation and production of numerous biocide formulations around the world. Biocides, including chlorine dioxide, are utilized in lower concentrations and work effectively in wastewater treatment operations as disinfectants and sanitizers. Compared to chlorine, biocides have a higher oxidizing capacity, which leads to their rising demand in wastewater treatment processes.

Excessive use of metal biocides, over the past couple of years, has resulted in adverse health effects. This has led to reduced consumption of metal biocides across the globe. Chemical ranking and scoring (CRS) methods are utilized to restrict biocides utilization and monitor the usage and handling of multiple biocide products across the globe.

CRS ensures thorough information about characteristics, including exposure and toxicity of various biocide products. Numerous countries around the world are implementing certain policies and regulations against the adverse or ill effects of biocides, which are anticipated to limit the adoption of metal biocides.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global metal biocides market is valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2023.

Demand for metal biocides is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.4 billion by the end of 2033.

Demand for metal biocides is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.6% in Canada.

Demand for silver biocides is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2033.

Sales of metal biocides are estimated to advance at a CAGR of 3% in Germany.

“Growing demand of metal biocides from the paints & coatings industry and rising population and construction activities in developing countries are predicted to fuel market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Providers of metal biocides are investing in advanced tools, which are utilized in various processes. Manufacturers are making huge investments in strengthening their supply chain management systems to supply quality products to target end users.

Mergers & acquisitions and agreements help manufacturers to generate novel growth opportunities.

For instance,

LANXESS is a specialty chemicals company, which acquired International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)’s microbial control business unit, in July 2022.

In April 2021, Suez and Veolia announced an agreement that ensured the creation of new Suez assets used for forming a sustainable and coherent group from a social and industrial standpoint.

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Clariant AG

Lonza Group AG

Nobel Biomaterials, Inc.

Sanitized AG

Renaissance Chemicals

Troy Corporation

Segmentation of Metal Biocides Industry Research

By Type : Silver Copper & Alloys Zinc Others

By End Use : Medical Food & Beverages Textiles Paints & Coatings Wood Preservation Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the metal biocides market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (silver, copper & alloys, zinc, others) and end use (medical, food & beverages, textiles, paints & coatings, wood preservation, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

