CK Mondavi and Family Introduces Elevated “Family Select” Wines

Angelina Mondavi leads winemaking for new tier of Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay

/EIN News/ -- Napa, CA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the up-and-coming fourth generation of the C. Mondavi & Family company comes CK Mondavi Family Select, an elegant new offering expertly crafted by Winemaker Angelina Mondavi. This is the first-ever release from the celebrated vintner under the CK Mondavi and Family banner, a name synonymous with high-quality, easy-to-enjoy wines for over 75 years. The all-new 2022 CK Mondavi Family Select Chardonnay and 2019 CK Mondavi Family Select Cabernet Sauvignon will launch in select markets this spring.

“These wines are a testament to our family’s longstanding commitment to excellence, emphasizing beautiful fruit and a more refined oak regime,” said Angelina Mondavi, winemaker, and member of the fourth generation of the family. “As my sisters, cousins and I look at the bright future for our family’s winery, these are the wines we drink to celebrate the next chapter of the CK Mondavi and Family brand.”

An accomplished winemaker with extensive experience at many highly regarded wineries, the Family Select offerings are the first wines Angelina Mondavi has made for the CK Mondavi and Family line. As with the classic line, CK Mondavi Family Select wines overdeliver, with a keen attention to detail that’s evident in every sip. The wines feature select grapes from the family’s own 1,850 acres of vineyards, along with fruit from trusted grower partners. Having long relationships with the farmers means control over the quality of fruit, and ability to hand-select specific blocks or even rows of grapes for the Family Select wines.

CK Mondavi Family Select Chardonnay is a balance of golden apple, pear and white blossoms, with vanilla and supple, toasty complexity. It is creamy and lush, with a lingering finish. CK Mondavi Family Select Cabernet Sauvignon has additional time on oak, which provides complexity, a smooth texture, and appealing notes of sweet spice. Both wines have proprietary oak regimes producing uniquely different styles and elevated quality over the classic CK Mondavi and Family wines.

“We know CK Mondavi and Family classic tier is an entry point for many consumers into the world of wine. CK Mondavi Family Select gives our existing fans a way to choose something special for important events and celebrations and to take that next step as a wine lover, all while keeping with the name and family they know and trust,” said Pam Novak, Vice President of Marketing, C. Mondavi & Family. “Research indicates CK Mondavi and Family consumers are willing to trade up to a higher price point, and are younger than our competitive set.1 These new CK Mondavi Family Select offerings fit their needs. The wines are a natural extension of our classic line, a chance for us to really highlight our quality and make a mark in a growing price category.”

The new CK Mondavi Family Select Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon will be launching for a suggested retail price of $15.99 in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, and Massachusetts, and available in additional markets in the coming 12 months. The complete classic CK Mondavi and Family collection includes Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Buttery Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Dark Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Red Blend, White Zinfandel, and Moscato, all available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $7.99 for a 750 ml bottle, and $14.99 for a 1.5L magnum. Visit www.ckmondavi.com/find-wine for availability.

About CK Mondavi and Family

CK Mondavi and Family wines are bottled in the Napa Valley by the iconic C. Mondavi & Family, a majority woman-owned company. For consumers desiring consistently delicious, everyday wines, CK Mondavi and Family wines overdeliver for the price point. Based in the Napa Valley for over 75 years, CK Mondavi and Family’s grapes are 100% sourced from California vineyards, utilizing sustainable farming techniques and winemaking practices that are more typical of expensive wines. Their relentless commitment to quality winemaking and hands-on small lot sourcing sets them apart from other value wines. A large portion of the grapes in CK Mondavi and Family wines are estate grown on the family’s 1,850 acres of vineyard property and the family is committed to working with American growers that they’ve had partnerships with for generations.

CK Mondavi and Family are the first and only wines 100% “Made in USA Certified®” and the family produces wines that are consistent, vintage-to-vintage, providing consumers with a value and quality they can rely on. Today, CK Mondavi and Family remains one of the most successful wine brands in America because of its excellent quality and great value. They can be found online at CKMondavi.com, or on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram @CKMondaviWines.

1 Wine Opinions Panel, September 2022

Attachments

Ashley Teplin CK Mondavi and Family 310-210-3067 ashley@studio-707.com