Otentu Launches New Limited-Edition Button-Down Shirt: "Shifted: Wear Life The Way It Is"
Created By Recent FIT Graduate Yarden Sopher-Harelick To Celebrate Life’s Imperfections And Raise Awareness For Mental HealthNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Otentu, the new discovery marketplace and scaling platform for art and design students, has launched a limited-edition fashion piece featuring a statement making shirt, Shifted. Designed by a recent Fashion Institute of Technology graduate Yarden Sopher-Harelick for her final thesis, the Shifted button-down shirt instills a positive message about Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and instead of focusing on life’s imperfections, embraces and celebrates them.
With this piece, Yarden is challenging herself, the wearer, and the viewer by taking a traditional everyday clothing item, and altering it in a way that makes it seem like something is wrong at first impression - the collar exposing a shoulder where one’s head would typically be, and a single yellow button amongst its other white buttons. The details spark an urge to fix or change the piece but denies the ability to do so. As one gives the "imperfection" more attention, one comes to appreciate, and in fact, enjoy the item’s unique and creative features.
Yarden chose to manipulate a classic button-down shirt as it is a staple item worn everyday to work by many in the corporate world. “OCD is a disease that appears in everyday life and often worsens in high-stress environments,” she explains. “Though the traditional button down is a universal style, here it is shifted by its collar to reveal a shoulder where you would expect a head to emerge from. This feeling of uneasiness coming from a shirt we see so often represents the disruptive quality OCD can have on someone in their everyday life. I hope to address societal issues in a creative and accessible way. I think any form of art has the ability to open conversations, whether it be about mental health or other under-discussed topics.”
Otentu limited-edition collections support the dreams and creativity of aspiring designers. By purchasing an Otentu collection work, buyers play an active role in the development of the next generation of artists and designers.
The Shifted shirt is available for pre-sale for $195 on otentu.com. Only 999 pieces were produced and each comes with a certificate of authentication. The first 50 purchased will be signed by Yarden.
About Yarden Sopher-Harelick
Yarden Sopher-Harelick is a 2021 Fashion Design graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology. Yarden’s passion to pursue her artistic career stems from her family of artists. Her mother’s love of ceramics inspired her father to study the craft as well, leading him to become a potter. Both parents have always encouraged her and her brother, a photographer, to explore their creative side. Her love for fashion stems from a young age when her grandmother taught her how to sew. As a little girl, Yarden would spend hours rummaging through piles of fabrics, trims, and buttons at her grandmother’s house, leaving with a feeling of inspiration and excitement for the future.
About Otentu
Otentu is first of its kind online discovery marketplace and scaling platform connecting art and design students and recent graduates with global customers looking to support and discover new talent. Creating a collaborative experience between emerging artists and interested buyers, Otentu fosters the growth of students and their careers. Otentu empowers both the curators and the creators to express individuality and to be inspired. For more visit www.otentu.com
