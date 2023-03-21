Submit Release
Online Gaming Fraud Case Yields Felony Charges for Nolensville Man

WILLIAMSON COUNTY – A Nolensville man faces a set of felony charges, accused of committing fraud using the online gaming platform DraftKings.

In September, at the request of 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, TBI special agents began investigating fraud committed through the online sports betting platform DraftKings. Working with the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Counsel, authorities determined a large number of accounts fraudulently created and associated with an address in Nolensville. Authorities later determined Bruce Orr (DOB 5-4-90) as the person responsible for the accounts.

On March  13th, the Williamson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Orr with eight counts of Identity Theft. Authorities arrested him Monday and booked him into the Williamson County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

