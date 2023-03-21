Individuals with High-Risk Factors for COVID-19 are Encouraged to Plan Ahead
The more people who know their risk factors and make a plan if they do test positive for COVID-19, the better.”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages people who know they are at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to be ready with a plan. Mapping out a plan with your healthcare provider and quickly acting if you test positive is key.
— Andrea Stephenson, CEO
"Examples of risk factors include having asthma or diabetes, being overweight, or experiencing mental health disorders such as depression," says Andrea Stephenson, CEO of the Health Council of Southeast Florida.
According to the CDC, having more than one risk factor puts you at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19. For example, individuals over 50 with chronic kidney, heart, or lung disease are at severe risk. Pregnant or recently pregnant women who are physically inactive may be at greater risk. Individuals with cancer, an HIV infection, or dementia who smoke or have a substance use disorder have an increased risk. An updated list of risk factors can be found on the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-care/underlyingconditions.html.
The website, knowplango.com, references the CDC's data. The website also offers short videos that help explain the importance of developing a plan with your healthcare team in advance so that you and your family members can quickly act if you test positive for COVID-19.
"The more people who know their risk factors and make a plan if they do test positive for COVID-19, the better," says Stephenson, who recommends staying in close contact with your family doctor and connecting with your Local Health Council to stay informed and make the best decisions for your health.
Visit stayhealthysunshine.org for a reliable source of updated information and facts, a vaccination-finder link, a list of Florida's 11 Local Health Councils, and connections to assistance for COVID-related needs.
Catch the rays on Instagram and Facebook:
Instagram: @stayhealthysunshine
Facebook: stayhealthysunshine
#StayHealthySunshine #YourBrightestBet
Andrea Stephenson
Health Council of Southeast Florida
+1 561-844-4220
email us here