Finger Lakes Partners Insurance Services Joins World Insurance Associates

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Finger Lakes Partners Insurance Services Inc. (“Finger Lakes Partners”) of Geneva, NY on January 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Finger Lakes was formed in 2007 when two established agencies with histories dating back to 1900 combined - Chacchia & Parrott, Inc. and Henry Shepard Smith Inc. Today Finger Lakes Partners provides insurance services to individuals and businesses. All the principals of Finger Lakes Partners are joining World to continue to operate the business, ensuring continuity for clients.

“We were born here, we work here, and we live here,” says Ed Boudreau of Finger Lakes Partners Insurance Services, Inc. “We have a vested interest in this community and look forward to serving its residents for a long, long time. As part of World Insurance we can offer our customers additional insurance products and services. We look forward to taking our agency to the next level—providing larger resources, and local representation.”

“On behalf of the World family, I’d like to welcome Finger Lakes Partners to our team,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They are a successful agency and I know they will continue to grow as part of World.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World. Harter Secrest & Emery LLP provided legal counsel to Finger Lakes. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 185 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

Jean Wiskowski World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development World Insurance Associates LLC 732-712-2230 Ext. 186 bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com