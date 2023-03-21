Shelby Publishing's Exceptional Independents Awards, The NGA Show, and RSA Winning Moment

Chicago, IL March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shelby Publishing staged its first-ever exceptional Independents Award show on Feb. 27, 2023, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center. The NGA SHOW, a three-day annual conference, had networking opportunities, educational seminars, and an expo hall with more than 200 vendors of services and products.

NGA President and CEO Greg Ferrara mentioned this year's show "hit new milestones for participation and exhibitor engagement, with everyone coming together to learn, network, and explore new products and services. Thank you to all the businesses that participated in the show as an investment in their future. Shelby President Stephanie Reid thanked the program’s sponsors and reminded the gathering that independents are "the backbone of our industry, a vital part of their communities, and lead the way in caring for their customers."

Retailers of all sizes, from independent store owners to regional chains, get nominated for the Exceptional Independents Awards. They represented every part of the nation, from Delaware to California, etc.

Rob Belcore, CCO of RSA America, added the show was a resounding hit this year. It was exciting to welcome existing customers to the booth, and even new consumers appeared eager to join hands. Among the 61 nominees, Nikki Carver (President, Super C Market), Jordan White (President, Whites Foodliner), Courtney Brown (COO, Doc's Food Stores), Richard Wardwell (President, Superior Grocers), Roger Lowe (President, Lowes Foods & CEO, Pay & Save Zinc), Chris Spencer (President, Crump's Food Center), Amanda Costello (President, Bradford and P&L Country Market), and Tom Coogle (President, Reynolds Foodliner Inc.) nailed the stage to receive the award, and having them as customers is quite a success.

These independent grocery stores are renowned for their unwavering dedication to the neighborhoods they serve and for consistently standing by their customers through good and bad times. And for them, success is nothing more than the delight of customers' happiness that lies in offering the best deals at the perfect times to save dollars.

Ravi Achanta, CEO and Co-Founder of RSA America, highlights that independents are curious to understand the digital market shift, and that's why they are ready to upgrade their business processes. While discussing the definition of satisfaction with customers about adapting and enhancing technology and digital tools, most have mobile apps and websites. But considering utilizing them more effectively rather than just replacing them or going off the path is the real deal. Ultimately, that's the key to thriving in the market.

As your customer's success is your success, it’s good to witness them reach such significant milestones. RSA intends to use the appropriate tools and technology to empower more independent stores in the future.

