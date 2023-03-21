Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,372 in the last 365 days.

KBRA Releases Research – Retail Sales Slow and Inflation Eases as Fed's March 22 Rate Decision Looms

KBRA releases research examining February 2023 retail sales. This month's report discusses how easing inflation, slowing retail sales, and recent signs of stress at financial institutions may influence the Federal Reserve's imminent March 22 rate decision.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005857/en/

You just read:

KBRA Releases Research – Retail Sales Slow and Inflation Eases as Fed's March 22 Rate Decision Looms

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more