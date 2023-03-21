KBRA Releases Research – Retail Sales Slow and Inflation Eases as Fed's March 22 Rate Decision Looms

KBRA releases research examining February 2023 retail sales. This month's report discusses how easing inflation, slowing retail sales, and recent signs of stress at financial institutions may influence the Federal Reserve's imminent March 22 rate decision.

