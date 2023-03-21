Press Releases

Governor Lamont and Congressional Delegation Announce $2 Million Federal Grant To Develop a Unified, Statewide Public Transit Information System for Mobile Devices

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and the members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is receiving a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop a unified, statewide public transit information system for mobile devices.

The grant is being awarded through the competitive Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) discretionary grant program, which was created as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

CTDOT will use the funding to support the Connecticut Integrated Transit Mobility Project (CT-ITMP). This project includes the development of a system for mobile devices that will integrate public transit information across Connecticut, while also allowing users to pay fares directly from their smartphones. It will incorporate real-time arrival information for Connecticut’s entire public transportation system, resulting in a better customer experience while promoting equitable access to transportation.

Governor Lamont said, “Making public services as easy to access as possible has been a priority for our administration, and this system for mobile devices will unify everything that transit users in Connecticut need into a convenient, centralized location. A project like this, which modernizes our transportation system, is exactly why President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was passed. I applaud our Congressional delegation for once again helping to secure dollars that were approved as part of this historic law and bringing them back to Connecticut.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “Improving transportation infrastructure isn’t limited just to buying new buses or repaving roads, it also includes innovating solutions that make transportation more easily accessible to everyone. This federal funding will help bring Connecticut’s public transit system into the 21st century and create a centralized system on mobile devices for riders to check schedules and pay their fares. I am thrilled to see U.S. Department of Transportation make this necessary investment in Connecticut and will keep fighting for more federal funds to support our state’s transportation infrastructure.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said, “Using the bus or train to get where you’re going should be as easy as possible. I’m glad to see this funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law make it a lot easier for people to get where they need to go using our state’s public transportation system.”

U.S. Representative John B. Larson (CT-01) said, “Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are dedicating federal resources to make intermodal transit options in Connecticut accessible to all residents, whether by bus or by train. This grant will better connect our public transportation system by creating one place for people to track available rides and pay their fares. Envisioning a future less reliant on automobile transportation has been one of my infrastructure priorities in Congress, and today’s announcement is one step forward toward that goal.”

U.S. Representative Joe Courtney (CT-02) said, “The infrastructure law we passed in 2021 has already helped complete dozens of projects in eastern Connecticut, creating all sorts of new career opportunities, but that’s only half of the equation. As faster, more convenient forms of public transportation start coming online thanks to the IIJA – from upgrades to the Shore Line East rail line, the new Enfield Train Station, expanded services along the SEAT bus line and more – we need to make sure that CTDOT has the tools it needs to provide people in our region with real-time information on how to access our upgraded public transit systems. This new round of federal funding is going to help them do exactly that, and it’s good to see the IIJA helping make these projects a success from start to finish.”

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) said, “Ease of access to transportation makes it easier for families to get to school, their workplaces, and across our communities in a more efficient way. We know that infrastructure is the lifeblood of our economy. However, these past few years have been incredibly challenging for the transportation services that are essential to our transportation network and economy. These technology and accessibility upgrades put us on a path toward ensuring that our transportation infrastructure is more accessible. We now have the tools to make these much-needed improvements a reality.”

U.S. Representative Jim Himes (CT-04) said, “I’m glad to see the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to deliver for Connecticut in big ways. The development of a unified transit mobile app and digital payment option will make our trains and buses more accessible and convenient for riders. By bringing Connecticut’s public transportation into the 21st century, this grant will spur our region’s economic growth, reduce carbon emissions, and improve traffic conditions.”

U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes (CT-05) said, “Improving our public transit does not stop at investing in physical infrastructure. Those investments do not go far if transit systems remain difficult to use. By increasing the accessibility and convenience of Connecticut’s public transit systems, this funding will make commuting easier for the people who rely on it for work, school, and daily life. It will also encourage people to start and continue using public transit in our state for years to come.”

CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said, “By making transit more accessible and easier to use, more people will use our public transportation system. This grant allows us to plan and create an easy to use, one-stop shop for all things transit in Connecticut. Thank you to the U.S. Department of Transportation and Connecticut’s Congressional delegation for supporting this grant and understanding the value and importance of public transit in Connecticut.”

This $2 million in grant funding awarded is the maximum allowed for Stage 1 Planning. Now that CTDOT has received this funding, which includes no local cost share, the agency is eligible for a Stage 2 Implementation grant of upwards of $15 million. CTDOT is partnering with the California Integrated Travel Project and RATP Dev USA on CT-ITMP. During Stage 1 Planning, CTDOT will seek input and feedback from stakeholders, including Connecticut transit service providers and community organizations. Planning and development will be ongoing in 2023 and 2024.

Connecticut’s public transit system provides more than 43 million annual passenger trips on bus and Americans with Disabilities (ADA) service and more than 41 million annual passenger trips on rail service.