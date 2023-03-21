Terrydale Capital Secures a $1,685,690 Loan for a Self-Storage Property in Memphis, TN

The loan featured a 7.00% interest rate, interest only for 24 months on a 25-year amortization.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terrydale Capital, a trusted name in the real estate financing industry, is pleased to announce that Cody Baker, Vice President of Self-Storage, has arranged a loan of $1,685,890 for the purchase of a self-storage property in Memphis, TN. The buyer has requested to remain anonymous.

Through one of Terrydale Capital's correspondent banking relationships, Baker was able to secure the loan for the buyer. The loan features a 7% fixed interest rate with interest-only payments for the first 24 months and a 25-year amortization period.

Terrydale Capital is dedicated to providing personalized financial solutions that meet the unique needs of their clients. With years of experience in the real estate financing industry, the Terrydale Capital team is committed to delivering optimal financial solutions and exceptional customer service.

"We are thrilled to have Cody Baker on our team," said Brian Gramlich, CEO of Terrydale Capital. "His expertise in the self-storage industry is invaluable, and we are confident that our clients will benefit greatly from his knowledge and experience."

At Terrydale Capital, we understand that every borrower's situation is unique. That's why we offer a variety of services, including Self-Storage loans, hard money loans, Private Money loans, bridge financing, and more. We work with a variety of lending resources to ensure that our clients receive the financing they need, regardless of their credit situation.

