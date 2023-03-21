Feb 27, 2023 - Jackson, MS

by: Mississippi Development Authority

Governor Tate Reeves announced the state of Mississippi is investing more than $56.7 million in site development projects throughout the state. Site development grant funds made available through the Mississippi Development Authority and Appalachian Regional Commission are assisting local economic development entities in their efforts to spur economic growth by attracting new industry to competitive, shovel-ready sites.

“To better position our state for further economic growth, we need to invest in our state’s roads and increase the number of project-ready sites across Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “These investments will go an incredibly long way toward giving Mississippi the competitive advantage it needs to land more economic development projects and deliver more high-quality, high-paying jobs for Mississippians.”

MDA recently awarded a total of $1,988,988 through its Site Development Grant Program for projects in the Ready Sites and Premier Sites categories. Ready Sites require a minimum of 20 highly developable acres, and the site must be work-ready within six months and must be capable of having utilities on site within 12 months. Ready Sites are eligible to receive up to $50,000 in funding. Premier Sites require a minimum of 100 acres and must have attributes that distinguish them from other properties, such as being in high-demand locations, having large-scale, “mega”-development acreage or having significant utility infrastructure already in place. They also must have a labor force able to attract the intended market. Premier Sites are eligible to receive up to $250,000 in funding. Those awarded funding include:

Ready Sites

Claiborne County Port Commission – $17.5K for completing environmental due diligence at Claiborne County Port

– $17.5K for completing environmental due diligence at Claiborne County Port Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce – $34K for completing environmental due diligence at Cleveland Municipal Airport

– $34K for completing environmental due diligence at Cleveland Municipal Airport City of Fulton – $27,048 for flow assessments on the natural gas system for the Port Itawamba Harbor site

– $27,048 for flow assessments on the natural gas system for the Port Itawamba Harbor site Greene County – $50K for environmental due diligence for 20 acres at the Greene County Industrial Park

– $50K for environmental due diligence for 20 acres at the Greene County Industrial Park Pearl River County Board of Supervisors – $50K for completing environmental due diligence and clearing of 10 acres at Pearl River County Technology Park

– $50K for completing environmental due diligence and clearing of 10 acres at Pearl River County Technology Park Wayne County Board of Supervisors – $25K for environmental due diligence at Meadowlands Industrial Park

– $25K for environmental due diligence at Meadowlands Industrial Park Yalobusha County Economic Development District – $16,190 to complete environmental due diligence at Gardiner Industrial Park

Premier Sites

Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce – $250K for clearing, excavating and drainage improvements at Charles W. Dean Industrial Park

– $250K for clearing, excavating and drainage improvements at Charles W. Dean Industrial Park Economic Development Authority of Jones County – $250K for updated environmental due diligence, extending of existing roadways and constructing temporary railroad crossing at the I-59 South Industrial Site

– $250K for updated environmental due diligence, extending of existing roadways and constructing temporary railroad crossing at the I-59 South Industrial Site Harrison County Development Commission – $150K for environmental due diligence at the GST Site

– $150K for environmental due diligence at the GST Site Hinds County Economic Development Authority – $119,250 for environmental due diligence and site clearing of trees and brush at Wynndale Industrial Center

– $119,250 for environmental due diligence and site clearing of trees and brush at Wynndale Industrial Center Marion County Economic Development District – $250K for environmental due diligence and access road improvements at the Marion Regional AirPlex and IndustryPlex

– $250K for environmental due diligence and access road improvements at the Marion Regional AirPlex and IndustryPlex Industrial Development Authority of Neshoba County – $250K for road improvements at the Neshoba County Industrial Park

– $250K for road improvements at the Neshoba County Industrial Park Pike County Economic Development District – $250K for tree removal, signage, clearing and grubbing, along with creating a building pad, at Gateway Industrial Park

– $250K for tree removal, signage, clearing and grubbing, along with creating a building pad, at Gateway Industrial Park Rankin First Economic Development Authority – $250K for clearing and grading at the East Metro Center Rail Site at the EMC Industrial Park

MDA also has committed $35,623,841 in Site Development Grant – Select Sites funding. The Select Sites program was created in 2021 to increase the number of highly competitive industrial sites in the state that are available and ready to meet prospective companies’ needs. Thirty-two of the state’s top publicly owned industrial sites were evaluated by Greenville, SC-based Strategic Development Group, which was contracted by the state’s electric utilities. Of these sites, the following have been invited to apply for Select Sites funding, based on current funding availability:

Select Sites

EagleOne – Forrest and Lamar counties – $9,901,513 to clear the site and build an all-weather road

– $9,901,513 to clear the site and build an all-weather road Vicksburg River Megasite and Port Complex–Warren County – $4,948,086 for wetlands mitigation

– $4,948,086 for wetlands mitigation Martintown North –Union County – $1,230,018 for land purchase, tree removal, design work and due diligence

– $1,230,018 for land purchase, tree removal, design work and due diligence RailHub South –Alcorn County – $3,307,300 to study electric capacity at the site, improve ingress and egress and clear acreage

– $3,307,300 to study electric capacity at the site, improve ingress and egress and clear acreage Megasite at Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park – Marshall County – $2,048,813 to improve wastewater capacity

– $2,048,813 to improve wastewater capacity Oxford-Lafayette County Industrial Park – Lafayette County – $3,274,000 for clearing, improving road infrastructure and grading

– $3,274,000 for clearing, improving road infrastructure and grading Jackson County Aviation Technology Park – Jackson County – $3,265,552 for clearing and upgrades to the water service

– $3,265,552 for clearing and upgrades to the water service Coldwater Site – Tate County – $100K for due diligence

– $100K for due diligence Madison County Mega Site – $5,083,360 for access road extension with another entrance

– $5,083,360 for access road extension with another entrance Pearl River County Industrial Park – Pearl River County – $2,250,000 for access road improvements, clearing and grading

– $2,250,000 for access road improvements, clearing and grading George County Industrial Park – $215,200 for clearing, grading, access road improvements, make rail access plans and plans for water and wastewater

Governor Reeves has approved Martintown North, RailHub South and the Megasite at Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park for ARC funding totaling $9,317,880 and invited those sites to submit full applications to ARC for ARC Southern Appalachian Automotive Worker funding.

Governor Reeves also has approved funding in the amount of $9,803,700 to assist with port improvements. The projects approved are:

Port of Aberdeen – $803,700 for site improvements, rehabilitation and new truck scale house

– $803,700 for site improvements, rehabilitation and new truck scale house Port Bienville – $2 million to build a new warehouse

– $2 million to build a new warehouse Yellow Creek Port – $1 million to construct dry storage and equipment building

– $1 million to construct dry storage and equipment building Amory Port North – $2 million to a build berth wall to improve loading and unloading

– $2 million to a build berth wall to improve loading and unloading Port of Pascagoula River Harbor – $4 million to build rail cargo foundation with storage and staging

“With this great inventory of sites, we show the world our doors are open for business,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “MDA and these communities take pride in helping companies to a fast and successful launch with these shovel-ready sites.”

Click here for more information.