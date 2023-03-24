VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in 8Myles to Help Expand Their Presence in Retail and Beyond

Clean comfort food brand that is changing the landscape of frozen foods

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners (VVP), the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in 8Myles. Mclean, Va.-based 8 Myles is a comfort food brand that elevates the landscape of frozen foods through the marriage of clean convenience and quality. This funding will be used to continue the expansion of this product, grow the team, and bring families back to the dinner table through great food to share life’s little moments together.

For far too long, the frozen food aisle has been a place of sacrifice. Especially in the fast paced culture we live in, many people sacrifice quality for convenience. 8Myles focuses on providing the convenience you require, with the comfort you deserve. Featuring comfort food that we all know and love, 8Myles prioritizes clean ingredients and key nutrients without compromising the flavor of good, old fashioned mac n’ cheese.

“To me, food is something more than a necessity to sustain living; it’s an emotion. So when a wise man once told me, “You make the best mac n’ cheese I've ever tasted, I knew I had to put my talents to use,” said Myles Powell, Founder and CEO of 8Myles.“My love for food started with being raised where family time revolved around meals, and it was my mission to bring families back to the dinner table through great food to make lasting memories. We thank VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners investment to help continue our growth, and bring happy smiles and full hearts back to the table.”

8Myles provides a fresh, nutritious alternative that is different from most frozen food items. We focus on a clean food experience made with all recognizable ingredients, while providing the same cheesy, creamy goodness like it was freshly baked in your grandmother’s kitchen.

“Going from a full time civil engineering student to a full-time entrepreneur, 8Myles founder, Myles Powell was a go-getter from the start. After being featured on Food Network’s America’s Best Cook, he decided he was ready to take this passion for food to the next level,” said Tom Weithman, VIPC Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Virginia Venture Partners. “Powell’s impressive work ethic paired with a true passion paves way for an extremely successful company, and we are excited to see where 8Myles continues to grow from here.”

8Myles is a comfort food brand that prioritizes clean ingredients and key nutrients without compromising flavor. 8 Myles prides itself on being not just as good as a home cooked meal, it is a home cooked meal! For more information, visit: www.8myles.com

Virginia Venture Partners, is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $41.8 million in capital across more than 275 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit: www.virginiaipc.org

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.