State invites communities to apply for Phase 4 of the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) invites communities to apply for Phase 4 of the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program (RCCP), which will fund the implementation or construction of planned, prioritized, and engineered resilience projects in the 20 coastal counties.

DCM is requesting applications from all county and municipal governments, or federal and state-recognized tribes within the 20 CAMA counties. All eligible applicants must have completed Phases 1, 2, and 3 of the RCCP or equivalent, and the proposed project must have been identified as priority project for the community.

DCM estimates that a total of approximately $1,000,000 dollars will be available for implementation of resilience projects, and individual award amounts will range from $50,000 to $250,000. Grant funds may be used for the construction or implementation of a project that improves the resilience your community’s critical assets, people, and property, to identified coastal hazards (e.g., flooding, sea-level rise, storm surge, etc.). Projects should feature or include natural or nature-based components; examples include wetland and stream restoration, flood mitigation, living shoreline stabilization, and stormwater management.

The RCCP is a state-local partnership designed to help overcome barriers in coastal resilience and adaptation planning, boost local government capacity, and support a proactive, sustainable, and equitable approach to coastal resilience planning and project implementation. The RCCP receives funding a combination of state and federal sources.

The program is being implemented over four phases:

1) Community Engagement and Risk & Vulnerability Assessment

2) Planning, Project Selection, and Prioritization

3) Project Engineering and Design

4) Implementation

The submission deadline is April 28, 2023, by 5:00 p.m. ET. You can find the application on the RCCP website. Questions about the Resilient Coastal Communities Program and completed applications may be sent to RCCP@ncdenr.gov.

# # #