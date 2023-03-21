Panterra Finance Announces Independent Board Advisor & Member Services

Panterra Finance

Panterra Finance Announces Independent Board Advisor Services Sam McQuade CFO Pioneer Recognizes the Need for Non-Executive Board Advisors & Directors

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Panterra Finance under the leadership of Founder and Fractional CFO Sam McQuade announced an Independent Board Member Service. Responding to the new gig and freelance economy post-pandemic, Panterra Finance continues to roll out necessary consultation and collaboration services for businesses of all sizes.

Panterra Finance is disrupting the status quo of the Board Room with the introduction of the independent Board Member. In announcing an expansion to meet the challenges of the new economy, Sam McQuade CFO recognizes the powerful value of non-executive board members. The independent board member can offer nonbiased, untainted perspective to board room policies, decisions and votes.

Sam McQuade a pioneer in the implementation of the fractional CFO, an innovative C-Suite business model explained the latest Panterra Finance Service. “Often times the Boards make decisions based on foundational corporate missions, statements and past policies. Board Members who are embedded in the corporate or organizational culture are apt to vote and make decisions based on the status quo. An independent Board Member offers a global perspective from the outside. This fresh insight is essential for the adaptability of the SMB and SME in the new economy.”

“Many entrenched international businesses, enterprises and organizations are held captive by boards guided by ideas of the past.”, related Mr. McQuade. “The new era of decentralized finances, blockchain and emerging technologies are maturing and being challenged by new models proposed by AI, VR, and the era of the metaverse and space travel. It is essential for every company to have board members that can provide insights and innovations by looking through the windshield not into the rearview mirror.”

Panterra Finance is ready to provide the forward-thinking independent nonexecutive Board Member for businesses, organizations, and enterprises in a diversity of pursuits. Recognizing the need for non-executive board members who are untainted by the internal culture, Panterra Finance is offering another innovative consultancy and collaboration service to international business entities with a plan to onboard independent board members.

A worldwide Financial Solution Collaborator and Consulting Service, Panterra Finance provides essential M&A guidance, fractional CFO solutions, decentralized as well as ESG consulting services along with Entrepreneurial Operating System® implementation. Sam McQuade CFO has developed innovative paths forward for SMBs and SMEs of all sizes.

Working with and for Fortune 500 companies including the big four world renowned accounting giants, Sam McQuade CFO continues to meet the challenges of financial services in the new economy. As a pioneer in disrupting C-Suite business models, Sam McQuade CFO has positioned Panterra Finance to challenge a new model of independence at the Board Room level.

About Panterra Finance: Headquartered in New York, New York, with branches around the world, Panterra Finance provides Cash Flow Forecasts, Financial Models, and fractional CFO services. Innovative planners of strategic financial initiatives and corporate projects with DeFi, Blockchain, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto, Tokenization, ICO, IDO, and STO services. Sam McQuade, Fractional CFO of Panterra Finance is an EOS® advocate disrupting traditional business trajectories in the 21st century gig and freelance era. Innovative Financial consultancy services include necessary SaaS with Web Tool enhanced ESG and SDG to meet 21st century Net Zero Objectives for growth as well as planning for a decentralized FinTech future driven by AI and VR innovation. Panterra Finance consultation services includes reinventing the Board Room with independent non-executive members.

