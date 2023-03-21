Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 20, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of March 20 will include the following:

Monday, March 20 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a bill signing for the Scout Motors joint resolution, State House, 2nd Floor Lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, March 20 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Scout Motors press conference and project development agreement signing, State House, South Stairs, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the 61st Annual South Carolina Prayer Breakfast, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 22 to Thursday, March 23: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association’s Federal-State Relations meeting, Washington, D.C.

Thursday, March 23 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking of Milo’s Tea, Corner of US-221 North Highway and SC-290 Highway, Moore, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 13, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for March 13, 2023, included:

Tuesday, March 14

9:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended an economic development announcement for the Tin Thanh Group South Carolina Tire LLC, Highway 321 and Barker Mill Pond Road, Fairfax, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:40 PM: Policy call.

4:15 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Wednesday, March 15

9:15 AM: Call with a member of the United States Senate.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:45 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, March 16

10:13 AM: Agency call.

10:30 AM: Tourism meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, March 17

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Agency meeting.

10:00 AM: Media interview.

11:15 AM: Constituent meeting.

7:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 222nd Annual Hibernian Society of Charleston Banquet, 105 Meeting Street, Charleston, S.C.

Sunday, March 19

6:00 PM: Economic development event.